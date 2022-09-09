“I swear you’re the ugliest, LaMelo Ball!”: Lonzo Ball hilariously went off at his in clip showing off typical day in the Ball household

LaMelo Ball and Lonzo Ball combine for a funny argument, while all LiAngelo Ball can do, is shake is head

LaMelo Ball has always been pretty tight with his brothers.

Him, Lonzo, and LiAngelo have braved the world together. Sure, they had their own privileges. But at the end of the day, these are three brothers that are incredible basketball talents who had the misfortune of their teenage years being broadcast for the world to laugh at. Whether it was with, or at them.

But, despite being as close as they are, there are bound to be fights, as they are with every sibling out there. And hey, sometimes you even get a combination of the two worlds, which results in quite the hilarious outcomes. And one such moment is what LaMelo and Lonzo had together.

And boy is it a funny one.

Lonzo Ball and LaMelo Ball can’t stop roasting each other while deliberating on who is the ugliest in the family

Now, we all know that the three Ball brothers are all some good-looking gentlemen. So frankly speaking, there isn’t a single ugly Ball brother.

We’re sure that in their heart of hearts, the brothers know this, and they know it well.

But is that going to stop them from their hilarious hijinks?

Absolutely not!

The fact that LiAngelo Ball just sits in silence shaking his head in disapproval only adds to the hilarity of this whole situation.

Whenever the Ball brothers come together, it truly is a treat. And it probably always will be.

