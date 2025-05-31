Paul Pierce Says Lonzo Ball Needs ‘Fresh Air,’ Recommends Western Conference Landing Spot

Lonzo Ball returned to the court this season after nearly three years of not playing. Between multiple knee surgeries and the frequent reports that he was struggling to even sit down without pain, it was truly miraculous to see him make it back onto the hardwood.

Not only did Ball play; he played well. While the Chicago Bulls have filled their roster with what feels like hundreds of point guards, Lonzo was still able to stand out with his connective defense, passing and spot-up shooting. He signed a three year contract extension near the end of the season, a worthwhile reward for a player who has been through so much.

According to Paul Pierce on The Ticket and the Truth podcast, Ball should use this extension to facilitate a new home. He believes the former No. 2 overall pick deserves to play for a good team, like the Bulls were before his injury.

“I think he can still be a pretty good starting point in this league,” stated Pierce. “I like Lonzo. I think he can be a solid point guard. You know who could use him? Denver could use him, backing up Jamal or playing with him.”

While Kevin Garnett loved the fit, he was concerned what that might cost the Denver Nuggets. But a Lonzo Ball trade would be pretty easy to accommodate. He will earn $10 million per year over the next two years. Denver could match that salary with Dario Saric or Zeke Nnaji. Then, throw in a couple second rounders, and it’s a win-win.

It would be extraordinarily fun to see Jokic get to play alongside another excellent passer. The only other time he had someone remotely close to his level in that regard was Facundo Campazzo, who failed to stick in the NBA because of his diminutive stature and inability to score or defend.

Ball would not have these same limitations and, if healthy, could maximize not just Jokic but also Aaron Gordon, Jamal Murray and Christian Braun by lowering all of their ball handling responsibilities.

The Nuggets fell to the OKC Thunder in an eventful seven game series that saw Denver win on two separate clutch time daggers. Adding Lonzo would give them a similar skill set to what helped them win a title in 2022. That year’s run saw Jokic surrounded by capable ball handlers and smart cutters. Ball fits both of those titles.

Denver will need to make moves to maximize their MVP centerpiece, and Lonzo is a comparatively low price option. It would be a high floor trade with potential for an extremely high ceiling. Maybe it could even return them to championship contention.