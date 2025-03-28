“I Was Hurt for Like a Week”: Bubba Wallace Reveals His Most Embarrassing On-Track Moment in NASCAR

Bubba Wallace, who has been showing promising results in the NASCAR Cup series this season with one top-5 and one top-10 finish in the first six races, recently opened up about a particularly mortifying yet humorous trackside incident from 2022, which left him red-faced for weeks.

Advertisement

Despite what one might guess — missing the playoffs last year, causing a crash, or similar mishaps — it was a lighthearted slip-up that got him embarrassed. Fox NASCAR even featured the moment on their official X handle, giving fans a good chuckle.

During a candid chat on Stacking Pennies with Corey LaJoie, when the 23XI Racing driver was probed about his most embarrassing moment on the track, Wallace recounted, “Just busting my ass on a longboard at COTA.”

He elaborated, “Dude, I was hurting! I was hurting for like a week. Like my hip was — my hip like, internally was like — I was limping hard, dude. I still have a scar on my arm. It looks like a Buffalo Bills logo.”

And to add insult to injury, Wallace recounted tumbling right in front of some key figures in the racing world. “And the best was I had just passed Julia and Daniel (Suarez) and (Trackhouse Racing owner) Justin Marks,” Wallace shared. The #23 driver explained that he reassured the Trackhouse Racing team that he’d be fine, only to embarrassingly hit the deck moments later.

Wallace further reflected on his good luck in escaping a more serious mishap, like a head injury, and mentioned that he opted for a safer ride the following year by switching to a scooter.

Fox NASCAR even highlighted his spill, playfully urging, “Sorry, @BubbaWallace, but … PUT. IT. OUT. Don’t forget to send us your videos to be a part of NASCAR RaceDay using #PutItOut.”

The footage showed Wallace gliding smoothly down the track before his balance betrayed him. He managed to dismount from the board but took a hard fall on his hips. When pressed by LaJoie’s co-host about the exact location of his fall at the COTA racetrack, Wallace pinpointed it between turns 10 and 11.