“I Was Hurt for Like a Week”: Bubba Wallace Reveals His Most Embarrassing On-Track Moment in NASCAR

Neha Dwivedi
Published

Mar 8, 2025; Avondale, AZ, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace (23) during qualifying for the Shrines Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Bubba Wallace, who has been showing promising results in the NASCAR Cup series this season with one top-5 and one top-10 finish in the first six races, recently opened up about a particularly mortifying yet humorous trackside incident from 2022, which left him red-faced for weeks.

Despite what one might guess — missing the playoffs last year, causing a crash, or similar mishaps — it was a lighthearted slip-up that got him embarrassed. Fox NASCAR even featured the moment on their official X handle, giving fans a good chuckle.

During a candid chat on Stacking Pennies with Corey LaJoie, when the 23XI Racing driver was probed about his most embarrassing moment on the track, Wallace recounted, “Just busting my ass on a longboard at COTA.”

He elaborated, “Dude, I was hurting! I was hurting for like a week. Like my hip was — my hip like, internally was like — I was limping hard, dude. I still have a scar on my arm. It looks like a Buffalo Bills logo.”

And to add insult to injury, Wallace recounted tumbling right in front of some key figures in the racing world. “And the best was I had just passed Julia and Daniel (Suarez) and (Trackhouse Racing owner) Justin Marks,” Wallace shared. The #23 driver explained that he reassured the Trackhouse Racing team that he’d be fine, only to embarrassingly hit the deck moments later.

Wallace further reflected on his good luck in escaping a more serious mishap, like a head injury, and mentioned that he opted for a safer ride the following year by switching to a scooter.

Fox NASCAR even highlighted his spill, playfully urging, “Sorry, @BubbaWallace, but … PUT. IT. OUT. Don’t forget to send us your videos to be a part of NASCAR RaceDay using #PutItOut.”

The footage showed Wallace gliding smoothly down the track before his balance betrayed him. He managed to dismount from the board but took a hard fall on his hips. When pressed by LaJoie’s co-host about the exact location of his fall at the COTA racetrack, Wallace pinpointed it between turns 10 and 11.

Neha Dwivedi is an experienced NASCAR Journalist at The SportsRush, having penned over 3000 articles on the sport to date. She was a seasoned writer long before she got into the world of NASCAR. Although she loves to see Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch win the races, she equally supports the emerging talents in the CARS Late Model and ARCA Menards Series.. For her work in NASCAR she has earned accolades from journalists like Susan Wade of The Athletic, as well as NASCAR drivers including Thad Moffit and Corey Lajoie. Her favorite moment from NASCAR was witnessing Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. win the championship trophies. Outside the racetrack world, Neha immerses herself in the literary world, exploring both fiction and non-fiction.

