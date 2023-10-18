NASCAR Veteran Kenny Wallace Shares Refreshing Take on the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Romance

It’s true that the impact of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship has surpassed the bounds of the NFL or the music industry. It is far beyond, almost to the point of being a cultural phenomenon. However, some people aren’t exactly pleased with that. Why is that? Who knows? But as far as former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace is concerned, he is okay with this new romance and how it is being received by the masses.

In fact, he is more than okay with the Swift-Kelce relationship. Wallace recently described his thoughts on the new pop-culture phenomenon which is the relationship in subject with quite an interesting perspective and opinion on it.

Kenny Wallace shares his refreshing and mature take on Taylor Swift’s relationship

In a recent video addressed to his fans and followers, Kenny Wallace opened up on his “deal” with the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce relationship and its popularity. “It’s fun, it’s good,” he said. “I guess I could be a grumpy old man and be like, ‘Damn it. I’m tired of all this Taylor Swift stuff.’ But I can’t. You know why? Because it’s making everybody so happy.”

Wallace recalled a story from his past about how one of his friends, who lived in Charlotte, wasn’t too fond of the Panthers. When Wallace asked his friend why he disliked the team, he said it was because everyone liked them.

“I’m not one of those guys. As long as something makes everybody happy in a messed up world right now, things aren’t too great right now everywhere in everybody’s life, if it takes a girl who sings good music and she fell in love with a football player, it don’t bother me. Hell, actually, maybe I’m a Swiftie,” Wallace described.

“Those little girls and those grown-up ladies, they know every single word to her songs. That’s my opinion with the whole Taylor Swift-Kelce thing.”

Is the poster boy of NASCAR also a Swiftie?

Now that Kenny Wallace has admitted to being a Taylor Swift fan, it leads to an interesting question – Are there more Swifties in the NASCAR community? Is NASCAR’s poster boy, Chase Elliott one for instance?

Well, the answer is no. He isn’t. But that doesn’t mean he wouldn’t mind being one.

Elliott recently answered this very question as he said, “You know, I am not really sure that I would consider myself a Swiftie but I feel like I should get on the bandwagon.” The Hendrick star claimed that being a Swiftie seems like “a lot of fun” and who doesn’t like her, anyway? He concluded his answer by adding that he was on board.

It’s just that he hasn’t been to one of her shows yet.