‘I Enjoy the Mental Exercise’: Ryan Preece Talks About How He’s Keeping Busy This NASCAR Offseason

Ryan Preece grew up racing modifieds partly to spare his parents the financial strain that comes with climbing the motorsports ladder. Even after earning his place in NASCAR’s top tier, he continues to see himself as a modified racer at heart. Still, somehow it came as no surprise when he announced he would strap into a Super Late Model for the Snowball Derby, set for December 4 through 7 at Five Flags Speedway.

Explaining what pulled him back into one of short-track racing’s crown jewels, Preece chalked it up to the familiar tug every driver feels when the competitive itch refuses to stay dormant. He first visited the Derby in 2008 and had no idea its stature stretched far beyond Pensacola.

When he returned in 2021, largely because of past work with Chris Gabehart, that itch flared again. He finished fourth that year, an effort he still views as respectable given the circumstances, and the result rekindled a fire he couldn’t ignore.

He said he misses the rhythm of New England racing once the Turkey Derby wraps up, because after that, the region goes quiet until early-season events roll around. In his words, “I just, I love racing. Like, if I don’t have something in my garage that I’m building, I tried playing golf, man. I’m not good at it. I like building race cars.”

“I enjoy the thought process, like that mental exercise of what can I do to make it go faster, not just being a race car driver and doing the things that you need to do out on the track, but also from the setup side,” he continued.

Why does a modified guy like Ryan Preece care so much about the Derby? Simple. He’s a racer, one who appreciates the time and effort that goes into a Snowball Derby program. pic.twitter.com/zZVvkgRav8 — Short Track Scene (@ST_Scene) December 3, 2025

Preece currently holds three Snowball Derby attempts on his résumé, the latest coming in 2023. He described the run as a project he couldn’t wait to unleash. Asked what makes the Derby hit a nerve, he framed racing as both recreation and livelihood. While some competitors hunt for downtime on a golf course, he treats the steering wheel as his version of a getaway.

Even so, he keeps his expectations grounded. He acknowledges the Snowball Derby’s unpredictability and knows the event can turn on a dime. In previous years, he leaned heavily on Gabehart, whom he considers among the best minds in Super Late Model racing. Gabehart served as a steady voice on the box and helped sharpen Preece’s approach.

This time, Preece intends to arrive with close friends and familiar partners, trusting his own instincts from the moment the hauler door swings open. He will call his own plays, tune the car to suit his feel, and chase a setup that reflects his vision lap after lap.