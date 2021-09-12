“I’d like to thank Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen for kicking my butt!”: Toni Kukoc sends a hilarious little jab at the Bulls legend during his Hall of Fame speech

Chicago Bulls legend Toni Kukoc hilariously thanks Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen for doing this to him during their playing careers

Toni Kukoc has finally been inducted into the Hall of Fame. And Michael Jordan was right alongside him through it all. Dare we say it, that is some wholesome content right there.

The two individuals have gone through an awful lot together. Whether it be losing, frustration, and putting in the work during their Bulls days, the two gained their respect for each other by doing all those together. And more than anything, they gained a love for each other by winning it all together during 3 back-to-back years.

But as the people that watched the Last Dance would know, things weren’t always this rosy. In fact, Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen initially hated Kukoc, simply because their GM at the time, the late Jerry Krause was adamant about getting him into the team.

And well, from what happened because of it, it seems the Hall of Fame inductee got to make a pretty funny joke at MJ’s and Pippen’s expense.

Let’s get into it.

Toni Kukoc thanks Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen for whooping his ass in the 1992 Olympics

If you somehow haven’t watched the Last Dance documentary and don’t really know what’s going on here, let us explain.

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen had some serious beef with the earlier mentioned Jerry Krause during their time with the Bulls. There were multiple reasons for it, but it was mostly because they believed they weren’t getting paid enough by the man, and he refused to budge on the matter.

Due to that, the two former players chose to ridicule him whenever possible. And so, when they heard the man speak highly of Toni Kukoc, they just had to humiliate him in the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona.

And so, during a pre-tournament game, when USA faced off against Croatia, His Airness and his partner in crime decided to essentially rough him up and go at him during the game. Suffice to say, that wasn’t the Croatian’s best night.

But, when they met again in the Finals, even though Croatia lost, Toni Kukoc played incredibly well and won back their respect.

And well, this is exactly the incident he mentioned in his speech. Take a look at the clip in the tweet below.

"I would like to thank this gentleman here… for kicking my butt at the Olympics in Barcelona." 😂 Toni Kukoc had to shout out MJ during his @Hoophall enshrinement speech

Kukoc has always been one of the more underrated all-time greats. People may forget, but he was an incredibly clutch shooter as well, and a key piece in the Bulls’ second three-peat.

We just hope he gets the respect he truly deserves after getting that prestigious Orange Jacket.

