“Rasheed Wallace (Sheed) would tell you what move he was doing and still get the bucket”: Joakim Noah refuses to start,bench and cut the Pistons legend, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett

Joakim Noah will take no chances when it comes to choosing between Rasheed Wallace, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett.

Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett are often slotted in as the 2 greatest to ever play the power forward position. Both of them dominated the league for 2 decades, redefining the standards for franchise players.

Garnett gave 12 of the best years of his career to the Minnesota Timberwolves, consigning himself to a small market with little attraction to the average free agent. His championship in Boston was the culmination of an arduous search for the ultimate glory in the sport.

Duncan, on the other hand, was drafted to an excellent front office and organization in the San Antonio Spurs. He was coached by the incomparable Gregg Popovich. Together, they set the record for most consecutive playoff appearances with 1 team.

Rasheed Wallace often goes under the radar as one of the premier power forwards of the game. Sheed was famously a member of the Jail Blazer Portland teams alongside Scottie Pippen, Arvydas Sabonis and co. He would go on to win the championship with Detroit in 2004.

Wallace had one of the smoothest scoring games of any player from that era – period! And that’s one of the reasons why players who’ve faced them are hesitant to necessarily place one of these guys over the other.

Joakim Noah responds diplomatically to Start, Bench, Cut question involving Rasheed Wallace

13-year NBA veteran Joakim Noah announced his retirement from the league earlier this year. Noah was recently featured on the Knuckleheads Podcast hosted by Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles.

D-Miles put Noah on the spot with a ‘Start, Bench, Cut’ question in a popular meme media format. The Bulls center was asked to put Duncan, Garnett and Wallace in order – but the former Florida Gator steadfastly refused:

“I can’t cut Sheed, you know, I love Sheed. Sheed was the only one – he’d catch it on the post and tell you what he was going to do. And still give you the bucket. But Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett? You can’t pick between these guys man. I ain’t playing this game.”

