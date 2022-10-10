“If You Like It, Buy the Stock, Not the Product”: Shaquille O’Neal Shares His Philosophy That Built His $400 Million Empire

Shaquille O’Neal is a multi-millionaire who uses his brain to keep him that way – one of the few athletes from the 2000s to not go broke.

Today, any place you look, there is a definite chance you will see Shaquille O’Neal’s face plastered on some product packaging. From Printer cartridges to home security equipment, Shaq has his fingers in many pies. Some deep-dish pies to line his deep pockets.

When asked in an interview, if his philosophy of investing in companies that he believes still stands, he had nothing but an affirmative answer. The ex-journey man big center only invests in products he uses, and that is how it should be. If you don’t use it and believe in their work, investing in a company will always feel shaky.

Shaquille O’Neal knows where to spend, and how to make money while still splurging

Shaquille O’Neal’s philosophy of investing in the stock of the product is a really good tip when it comes to big companies. Companies that are rarely doomed to fail, like Starbucks, Apple, Google, and the like. These companies are there to live forever, and the money in them will stay forever too.

Shaq has learned from the likes of Warren Buffet and the big wigs of Wall Street. The way they’ve built their wealth has been about consistent investing, not just in big companies, but in a variety of companies that are on the up. Getting the balance is the key factor, depending on the risk appetite.

A regular person reading this will probably not have the initial funding Shaq did from his NBA salary. But the philosophy remains.

People should learn from Shaq – if someone who spends 70,000 dollars in Walmart is still not broke yet, he’s doing something right

Getting the balance between splurging and making money is always the toughest thing in life. Once people see money rolling in, their first instinct is to spend it all. Shaq did that too, by blowing his first million in less than a day. And when his bank manager got some sense into him, he turned his life around.

Learning from the best of the best, Shaq has been making investments everywhere—his portfolio is as diverse as the number of products in the market itself. Any product that the big man believes in, you can bet his money is on it.

If you want to get rich, just follow his investments. He may invest in companies that are too big to fall flat but look at the ones that he supports. They have every chance to become like Ring. You know, the company that outed Ime Udoka?

