“They Have a Great Chemistry”: Tom Brady Reveals If He Could Be the Next Shaq or Charles Barkley in TV Commentary

Announcer Tom Brady looks on before an NFC wild card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Green Bay Packers at Lincoln Financial Field. Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Even though its TNT era recently came to an end, the NBA’s flagship product, featuring the likes of Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley, Inside the NBA, is still the envy of the sports broadcasting market. Now expected to be a major contender in that very market for the foreseeable future, Tom Brady finds himself sharing the desire to replicate the same success that’s enjoyed by his basketball counterparts.

Advertisement

During a recent discussion on the Impaulsive podcast, the former New England Patriot admitted to harboring a bit of envy for Barkley and Shaq’s hilarious product. While he still enjoys what he does with Fox, the signal caller turned broadcaster couldn’t help but to admire the chemistry that their show has featured throughout the years.

“They have a great time. They have great chemistry… We have a FOX pregame show with Strahan, Terry, Howie, Gronk’s on there, Jay Glazer is on there. But, they have so much fun. Everybody always says to them, ‘Do you guys really have that much fun?,” Brady outlined.

When asked if he could see himself acting a bit more outlandish as they do, Brady noted that there’s a rather clear distinction between calling a live game in the booth and reacting to a game as a discussion panelist. Ever the gentleman, his answer proved to be a very polite way of saying “no.”

“I think our job is a little bit more professional when you’re during games… They are just doing the studio stuff, which is great, and it’s really fun.”

While the fun and antics of Shaq and his co hosts certainly contribute to the shows success, considering that Fox Sports is paying Brady $375 million to be a broadcaster, the network likely expects him to behave in a certain way.

Tom Brady reflects on his first season as a commentator

Fans were initially skeptical following the announcement of Brady’s nine-figure payday, and while his first-year in the booth was far from perfect, the future first-ballot hall of famer managed to hold his own and deliver some respectable performances as a broadcaster. With a newfound appreciation for the artform, Brady sees himself welcoming what he maintained is a true “challenge.”

“It’s a challenge, it’s not easy at all… It’s a job. You’ve got to commit, you’ve got to do it. I think this first year was good to get under my belt because you really don’t know what you don’t know until you do it. Then you have so much respect for the guys that have done it… There’s like an art to it. I’m working my way through the art part,” Brady explained.

Given both the lucrative nature of his deal and the level of responsibility that comes with calling in NFL games, it’s encouraging to hear that Brady is fully committed to improving his delivery and performance inside the booth. Should he retain the same work ethic that helped him to become a seven-time Super Bowl champion, there’s no reason to believe that he can’t become a legendary broadcaster as well.