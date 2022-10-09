“If you don’t have killer instinct, how (do) you get 38,000 points?”: Shaquille O’Neal commends LeBron James 

Not often do you see someone reaching 38,000 points, LeBron James is just 1000 shy. Shaquille O’Neal thinks that shows his killer instinct.

Only one player has crossed the 38,000-point threshold in the NBA. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. But this season, LeBron James will join him and perhaps overtake him as well.

He sits on 37,062 and Kareem is on 38,387. A mere 1300 points away. So, what does the future hold for LeBron? Most likely, he will eclipse this record by the time the all-star game rolls around.

And it is a monumental feat. In the last 50 years, only two players have held this record and now another will join them. And perhaps even surpass them. Shaquille O’Neal who is 10th on the all-time scoring list had tremendous praise for LeBron.

Also read: LeBron James’ Golf Swing Makes Charles Barkley Look Like Tiger Woods

“If you don’t have killer instinct, how you get 38,000 points?” Shaq on whether LeBron James has killer instinct (via @Drinkchamps)pic.twitter.com/yfKcBEwE3i — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 9, 2022

Also read: “LeBron James Was Given $1 Billion by Nike to Shut Up About China!”: Royce White Obliterates Lakers Star for “Concentration Camps” Silence

Shaquille O’Neal heaps praise and says he is jealous of the 4-time champion!

In a podcast, Shaq was asked if LeBron possessed a “killer instinct” and his reply is simply too good. O’Neal’s rebuttal is simple. “If you don’t have a killer instinct, how (do) you get to 38,000 points?”

And frankly, we have to agree. No matter what you say, LeBron James is top 2 of all time. Whether he clinches the no.1 spot is entirely up for debate.

O’Neal talked about this, the fact that LBJ is inches away from breaking Kareem’s record is something he is jealous of. And rightfully so. Players dream of racking up the most points in the league. And for LeBron to do that? It speaks volumes about his ability. And longevity.

Shaq on LeBron having the chance to break Kareem’s scoring record: “To have passed up Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, I can truthfully say I’m jealous of that feat.” (via @impaulsive, https://t.co/NxwKOtfp0R) pic.twitter.com/obKBjeVUw8 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) October 5, 2022

What LeBron James needs to do to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Now that we know the task has been cut out for LeBron, what does he actually need to do? For starters, he will need to average around 20 points per game to reach the record by the season’s end.

If he maintains his career average, he will reach the mark in less than 50 games and right at the cusp of the all-star break. But, if James keeps up his scoring streak from last year, he will break the record in less than 50 games.

In order for LeBron James to pass legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar these are the numbers he will need to put up this season: 🔥20.0 PPG across 67 games played

🔥25.0 PPG across 53 games played

🔥30.0 PPG across 45 games played (via @_Talkin_NBA) pic.twitter.com/eGGK2HpMWW — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 2, 2022

At this point, it is a certainty and it is a matter of when and not if. So, when do you think the King will finally wear his crown?

Also read: Bookies give Draymond Green a 75% chance to win a real fight vs Jordan Poole