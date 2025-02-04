“I’m Like AI”: Dwyane Wade Instantly Thought Lakers’ Luka Doncic Trade Was Fake News

The NBA world is still reeling after the shocking trade between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers this past weekend, the one that landed five-time NBA All-Star Luka Doncic in purple and gold uniform after seven successful years in Dallas. While the Mavs got Anthony Davis in return, the majority of fans and analysts still couldn’t fathom that Doncic, arguably one of the top 3 players in the league, would be traded away in this manner.

Even NBA legend Dwyane Wade couldn’t believe it. In fact, Wade believed that the news was generated by AI when he first saw it. The three-time NBA Champion explained in detail how awestruck he was once he confirmed the trade to be real.

Wade revealed how he first heard about the trade during the latest edition of his podcast. “I got a text message from Ken, and we talk all the time. He sent me a screenshot,” he began. “I see Luka to the Lakers and AD to Dallas and I”m like, ‘AI. This is an AI account.’ I don’t say nothing, I go right to social media.”

The Miami Heat legend then saw Famous Los doing a breakdown of the trade, but he admitted he was still skeptical. But the sheer number of posts soon convinced him that the news was not fake.

Devin Booker’s reaction to the trade in the middle of the game…His reaction is all of us. (via @mikeyduran) pic.twitter.com/5eVdhm7VCu — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 2, 2025

Wade revealed that unlike Dallas Mavericks fans, he got extremely excited with the trade as an LA resident. “I got so happy. I haven’t been this excited about NBA basketball in a very long-time bro. But first I was in shock…I think I was still in shock when I wake up this morning,” D-Wade added.

Wade wasn’t alone who was shocked to know the truth. The trade was trending all over X with users blown away by the absurd nature of it. That includes Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker, whose reaction to the trade was caught in real-time while he was sitting on the bench during a Suns game.

Wade says that basketball has never seen a trade of this magnitude

Wade, who is no stranger to seeing massive player trades in the past, went as far as to say that the NBA has never seen a move like this at such a high level.

“Not at this level, matter of fact we’ve probably never seen this, not at this level. But I was so happy for the league, because we about to talk about the NBA. We all excited now.”

The retired NBA legend is correct. The league has not seen a trade of this caliber since Lebron James, who now plays with Doncic on the Lakers, was traded from the Cavaliers to the Miami Heat in 2010. That move helped Wade and James go to four straight NBA finals.

Some may claim that James is not the top dog anymore in LA, but with the Kings’ postseason experience and Doncic’s knack for taking a game over, the two superstars may show the league why this trade might be the most important in league history.