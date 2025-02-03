NBA Insider Reveals Luka Doncic’s Team of Medical Experts Irked Mavericks Before Shocking Trade

Jan 22, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) looks on during a stoppage in play during the first half of the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

As the hours continue to pass, more information surrounding the shocking trade of Luka Doncic rises to the surface. The Mavericks unprecedentedly initiated the trade of the five-time All-NBA First Team member despite Doncic not indicating any intentions of frustrations with the team. Instead, Dallas became irritated with Doncic’s health concerns. NBA insider Marc Stein revealed the team became irritated with Doncic seeking outside medical experts.

Doncic isn’t a player who deals with injuries on the same level as Sixers star Joel Embiid. However, nagging injuries to his calf, led the Slovenian star to seek the counsel of medical experts. The Mavericks weren’t content with Doncic’s desires, although they would be his own expense. Stein went into further detail. He said,

““With Dončić, meanwhile, one phrase you keep hearing, basically, is that the Mavericks are over him. Dallas has likewise said to have cooled on its star’s insistence on hiring his own team of training experts — even though it was done at his own expense — to handle the bulk of his medical and nutritional needs separate from the club starting with the 2023-24 season.”

This revelation is a complete surprise since no reports indicate the apparent frustration of the Mavericks toward Doncic. After all, he led the team to their first Finals appearance in 13 years. In reality, the team grew very weary of Doncic’s conditioning.

All of these concerns and doubts led the Mavericks to express great worry about offering a potential super-max contract extension. Therefore, the front office led by general manager Nico Harrison elected to trade Luka.

Nico Harrison believes the trade is the necessary step to win a championship

Nico Harrison has attempted to provide his explanation for the trade despite the outrage from fans. The Mavericks’ philosophy is that defense wins championships, which Anthony Davis is certainly much better than Doncic at.

However, the logistics of a deal this magnitude leaves room for whether this is the right decision for the Mavericks.

Doncic is only 25 years old, while Davis is 32. Harrison vocalized that this trade is for the present and the future, yet Doncic is the player who hasn’t reached his prime yet. There is no guarantee Davis will maintain his current level of play for the next five years.

Teams don’t trade a player as great as Doncic when they are 25 years old. There is a high probability this will go down as one of, if not the worst trade in NBA history for the Mavericks if they don’t win a championship.