Real Reason Behind Dale Earnhardt Jr. Joining Amazon and TNT From 2025 NASCAR Season

NASHVILLE, TN – JUNE 24: NBC broadcaster Dale Earnhardt Jr. on pit road during the running of the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250 on June 24, 2023 at Nashville SuperSpeedway in Lebanon, TN. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2306244992250

After multiple spins of the rumor mill, Amazon Prime and Turner Sports’ Time (TNT) finally announced on Tuesday that Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be joining their respective broadcast teams in 2025. His contract with NBC Sports ended in 2023 after a nearly six-year collaboration. Talking about the reasons for going the way of the newcomers, the popular racing icon points to newness and a freed-up schedule.

Drawing the curtains on his podcast “Dale Jr. Download”, he spoke about what excited him to be a part of Amazon and TNT. He said, “They’re [Amazon] kind of new coming at this with a lot of fresh ideas. But I think they know they need to stay in that sort of comfortable box that we live in. They’ll come with a lot of cool ideas. I think that might make things better or different in a good way.”

As per Forbes, Amazon will carry five races in the 2025 Cup Series season on its Prime Video platform and then stream the next five on TNT and B/R Sports (Max streaming service) as a simulcast. Dale Jr. is set to provide on-air analysis and commentary for these ten races that he will be a part of. He will also interview select guests in ride-along on tracks during the TNT schedule.

Continuing about TNT, he said, “They’ve been in the sport before. They seem very comfortable coming right back in. Like, putting on a familiar pair of shoes. So, I’m looking forward to seeing their approach as well.” TNT’s time in NASCAR roots back to 1983. The network returns to the sport after quitting in 2014 and will join Fox, NBC, Amazon, and Warner Bros. Discovery as broadcast partners till 2031.

Dale Jr. is pleased with the work timings of his new employers

In his new role, Dale Jr. will be providing his services in only ten races. Thrilled at not having to take up the mic as much as he did with NBC Sports, the icon said, “I think half a season was perfect. I don’t want to work a whole year. But I’m thankful for me…selfishly… that we have multiple partners in NASCAR to be able to work parts of the season.”

“I feel very lucky cuz I get to stay in the broadcast booth. I get to continue doing that job that I enjoy,” he added and noted how he will still have to miss spending the summer with his children. “We’ll make up for it with the rest of the year,” he concluded. Whatever the reasons are for his comeback with the new broadcasters, it is a big step forward in NASCAR’s efforts to grow its popularity across the globe.