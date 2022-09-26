Ime Udoka was actually caught 2 months ago on Ring Camera, duped Nia Long all along in new revelation

Boston Celtics’ suspended head coach Ime Udoka, embroiled in a widely infamous cheating scandal, duped fiance Nia Long.

The storm of Ime Udoka cheating scandal is nowhere near its end. With each passing day, new information makes the scandal even murkier.

Udoka, who carried the Boston Celtics to the 2022 NBA Finals, was found guilty of violating the team code. The reveal of his cheating scandal with a female staffer broke the internet.

The entire NBA community began a vicious circle of assumptions and rumors. Multiple women employed by the Celtics were dragged through an internet trial.

However, the latest reports suggest that Ime was in fact caught two months ago. Kevin Frazier of Entertainment Tonight disclosed how the infidelity was unearthed because of a Ring Camera.

multiple sources confirm , #Celtics female staffer’s affair w/ Celtics Coach #ImeUdoka was uncovered by her husband when he overheard a private conversation on a home doorbell camera. — Kevin Frazier (@KevinFrazier) September 25, 2022

Safe to say, the investigations began much sooner than previously believed. Ime Udoka was certainly aware of what was coming but chose to keep his fiance in the dark.

Ime Udoka deceived Nia Long for two months before the public reveal

Yet, he made plans with Nia Long to move to Boston and in fact brought her along. Frazier in a tweet wrote:

“According to well placed sources, even after the affair was discovered by the Celtics, the female staffer continued to work with Nia Long on her move to Boston. Nia did not learn about the affair until the disciplinary action by the franchise was made public.”

The extent of Ime Udoka’s lies can be understood from this. The woman he cheated on Nia with continued to plan a move that would eventually lead to today.

As per TMZ, the couple had moved to Boston only two weeks ago. They were in the process of looking for houses. It is highly likely that Udoka knew about the oncoming public statement. Yet he chose to continue with his deceiving.

Udoka was, as a repercussion, suspended for the entirety of the 2022-23 season. In their statement, the Boston Celtics clearly stated the possibility of a permanent separation with the coach.

