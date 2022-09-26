full
Cover Image for NBA Star Damian Lillard Releases His New Dame 8s Shoes Inspired by One of the Most Dominant Tag Teams in WWE

Rishabh Singh
|Mon Sep 26 2022

NBA Star Damian Lillard launches his new Dame 8s inspired by the “The Brothers of Destruction”.

The NBA icon Damian Lillard has expressed his love for WWE on his social media in the past. The 32-year-old basketball player is a massive fan of professional wrestling. He has displayed his passion for the sport by launching basketball shoes dedicated to the themes of WWE legends.

He once paid tribute to Stone Cold Steve Austin when he released Dame 6s with a “Dame 3:16” design. In addition, his Adidas Dame 7s were dedicated to Ric Flair’s theme. 

This time, Lillard has continued the trend and dedicated the new Dame 8s to the rivalry theme of the Brothers of Destruction. For many years, The Undertaker and his on-screen brother Kane have worked together and against each other in the ring.

Their most memorable matches were at WrestleMania 20 when The Deadman dropped his biker gimmick and returned as “The Deadman” and exacted revenge from his brother for turning on him in a buried alive match between The Undertaker and Vince McMahon in 2003. 

The duo also collided at WrestleMania 14 when Kane was in his masked character. The Dame 8s features a masked “Dame” which is inspired by the masked Kane’s character with a fiery red motif. The Dame Taker is a combination of purple and black with Lillard’s face doing the “eye roll”.

Besides releasing sneakers inspired by WWE, Damian Lillard is also a downloadable wrestling character in WWE 2k Battlegrounds. 

Damian Lillard’s Mt. Rushmore of Wrestlers

In 2008, a fan on Twitter asked Damian about his Mt. Rushmore of wrestlers. The Point Guard named Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold, and The Undertaker as his favorite faces for Mt. Rushmore.

In addition, he named The Rock, Bret Hart, and The Ultimate Warrior as honorable mentions. This led the fans to question Lillard why he didn’t pick Shawn Michaels, which he Tweeted, “thought about it… I loved HBK too”.

