NBA Star Damian Lillard Releases His New Dame 8s Shoes Inspired by One of the Most Dominant Tag Teams in WWE

NBA Star Damian Lillard launches his new Dame 8s inspired by the “The Brothers of Destruction”.

The NBA icon Damian Lillard has expressed his love for WWE on his social media in the past. The 32-year-old basketball player is a massive fan of professional wrestling. He has displayed his passion for the sport by launching basketball shoes dedicated to the themes of WWE legends.

He once paid tribute to Stone Cold Steve Austin when he released Dame 6s with a “Dame 3:16” design. In addition, his Adidas Dame 7s were dedicated to Ric Flair’s theme.

Wrestling and The Attitude era was a big part of my childhood. @steveaustinBSR is the GOAT, so I had to pay tribute to him with a #Dame6. These drop on Saturday! #Austin316 #Dame316 @WWE pic.twitter.com/Jw29kAFocF — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) January 23, 2020

Style and Profile✨🗣 A nod to @Dame_Lillard’s love for wrestling and @RicFlairNatrBoy’s iconic style, the second Ric Flair inspired #Dame7 is available now: https://t.co/Mi3tgd5RZ4 pic.twitter.com/smjSruKRzu — adidas Basketball (@adidasHoops) December 15, 2020

This time, Lillard has continued the trend and dedicated the new Dame 8s to the rivalry theme of the Brothers of Destruction. For many years, The Undertaker and his on-screen brother Kane have worked together and against each other in the ring.

Their most memorable matches were at WrestleMania 20 when The Deadman dropped his biker gimmick and returned as “The Deadman” and exacted revenge from his brother for turning on him in a buried alive match between The Undertaker and Vince McMahon in 2003.

👀 A little preview of a Kane v. Undertaker-themed #Dame8 Player Exclusive I had made. More details soon. 🪦🔥 pic.twitter.com/zpupTAS8Ej — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) September 24, 2022

The duo also collided at WrestleMania 14 when Kane was in his masked character. The Dame 8s features a masked “Dame” which is inspired by the masked Kane’s character with a fiery red motif. The Dame Taker is a combination of purple and black with Lillard’s face doing the “eye roll”.

Besides releasing sneakers inspired by WWE, Damian Lillard is also a downloadable wrestling character in WWE 2k Battlegrounds.

Damian Lillard’s Mt. Rushmore of Wrestlers

In 2008, a fan on Twitter asked Damian about his Mt. Rushmore of wrestlers. The Point Guard named Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold, and The Undertaker as his favorite faces for Mt. Rushmore.

In addition, he named The Rock, Bret Hart, and The Ultimate Warrior as honorable mentions. This led the fans to question Lillard why he didn’t pick Shawn Michaels, which he Tweeted, “thought about it… I loved HBK too”.

Rick flair, hulk hogan, stone cold , undertaker … honorable mention the rock and ultimate warrior… Bret hart too… https://t.co/isYAbW0jOe — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) February 25, 2018