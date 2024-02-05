Is Borna Coric Dating Donna Vekic? Combined Net Worth of the Croatian Stars Revealed

There are multiple high-profile tennis couples in professional tennis right now. If the rumour mill is correct, Borna Coric and Donna Vekic could be yet another addition. However, the close friends are yet to share any confirmation about them being in a relationship.

Coric and Vekic are said to be childhood friends, having known each other for over 20 years. They remain close buddies even today, so much so their exchanges and photos on social media constantly fuel speculations of them being a couple.

Donna Vekic and Borna Coric, unsurprisingly, have also played together many times. They won the 2023 Hopman Cup for Croatia, also representing their country at the 2023 and 2024 United Cup. In the former tournament, they also played mixed doubles. Interestingly, their Hopman Cup captain once referred to them as ‘Barbie and Ken’. Many publications picked this to be a hint of the duo being in a relationship.

On the court, Coric’s biggest triumph is his 2022 Cincinnati Masters victory. His best Grand Slam result is a quarter-final finish at the 2020 US Open. Overall, with three career titles, he has earned $11,863,843 in prize money so far. The World No.37 is currently slated to play the 2024 Open Sud de France final against Alexander Bublik. If he wins his fourth career title, he will bag an additional $96,011. With sponsors like Asics, Wilson, and Hublot, Borna Coric’s net worth is approximately $5 million (Sportskeeda and other sources).

Vekic, on the other hand, has won four WTA 250 titles. Her best Grand Slam result is also the quarterfinals, making it to that stage at the 2019 US Open and the 2023 Australian Open. The World No.34’s career prize money count is $7,149,366. Backed by sponsors like Donnasport, Rosal, Old Pilot, and Yonex, Donna Vekic’s estimated net worth is also around $5 million.

With almost equal figures, the combined net worth of this rumoured couple is estimated to be a cool USD $10 million.

Borna Coric revealed he did not like Donna Vekic when they first met

Coric and Vekic have frequently given interviews together. They often travel together, as the WTA star has been spotted many times in her friend’s box when he is on the court. Their interviews are fun since they know each other so well and don’t have any inhibitions.

Speaking to ATP’s website together, Borna Coric recollected their initial meeting during an under-10 tournament in Zagreb, Croatia. He admitted he did not like Vekic back then, saying she was nervous and arrogant. He said she has now changed and he enjoys spending time with her.

“I remember her, we were playing under-10s in Zagreb. I didn’t like her much back then actually, back then she was very nervous, very arrogant as well, but now she changed. So, I’m just enjoying spending time here with her and the whole team.”

Donna Vekic playfully protested being called arrogant.

“I don’t remember being arrogant!”

While Coric prepares for the final of the ATP 250 Open Sud de France, Vekic will be cheering for him. She lost her semi-final fixture in the WTA 500 Linz Open on Saturday, February 3.