Jakub Mensik vs Borna Coric Prediction and Live Streaming of Dubai Tennis Championships 2024 First Round Match: Will Mensik Pull Off Another Big Win?

The Dubai Tennis Championships 2024 ATP 500 event began on Monday. The one match that is a must-watch though in the first round is the Jakub Mensik vs Borna Coric one on Tuesday i.e. 27th February at 7.40 AM ET for fans in the United States. The SportsRush predicts Borna Coric to win the match in three sets, despite Mensik having a dream run in his last two tournaments. The weather in Dubai will remain moderate. The temperature will supposedly be 24 degrees Celsius, the wind speed will be 18 km/h, and the humidity will be 56% with no chance of rainfall.

The Jakub Mensik vs Borna Coric match will take place on the outdoor hard courts of the Dubai Tennis Center. It will be a classic Czechia vs Croatia battle outside of soccer, which could generate more interest than any other match of Round 1. Here are a few questions surrounding the match and its answers –

What is the Jakub Mensik vs Borna Coric h2h?

Jakub Mensik and Borna Coric have never faced each other on the ATP Tour or the ATP Challengers Tour or NextGen or in ITF matches either for that matter. The Dubai Tennis Championships 2024 first round clash will be their first-ever clash too.

Where to watch Jakub Mensik vs Borna Coric live?

The match between Jakub Mensik and Borna Coric will be streaming live on the Tennis Channel in the US. TennisTV will be broadcasting the match for the rest of the world not before 4.40 PM local time in Dubai on Tuesday.

What is the Jakub Mensik ranking?

The ranking of Jakub Mensik is 116th at present. His opponent Borna Coric, on the other hand, ranks far better at 31st in the ATP rankings in the men’s singles category.

What is the Borna Coric net worth?

The net worth of Borna Coric is $5 million USD as of August 2023. Borna Coric, however, has earned $11,919,623 in prize money from his tennis career.

What is the Dubai Tennis Championships 2024 prize money?

The winner of the first round match will receive a guaranteed $43,025 since he will already be in the second round. The loser of the first-round match will also receive $22,945, which is the basic amount for every participating player. The overall prize money for the Dubai Tennis Championships is $2,941,785, with the winner set to take home an impressive $550,140 paycheck.