Borna Coric vs Alexander Bublik Rotterdam Open 2024 Prediction, Odds, Weather and Live Streaming Details

The first round of the Rotterdam Open 2024 has kicked off and the fans are excited for one particular contest on Tuesday morning ET. The Borna Coric vs Alexander Bublik match is attracting a lot of interest as the duo are set to face again, twice in a week. Coric and Bublik played in the final of the Montpellier Open last week and are set to go head-to-head again.

In their last meeting, Bublik got the win in the final. The Kazakhstani star mounted a comeback win in the final of the Montpellier Open to win his first title of 2024. Coric was leading by one set to nil but failed to continue his dominance in the next two sets, as he ended up losing 7-5, 2-6, 3-6.

Now, with the duo set to face off again, the fans are excited at the prospect of watching what could be another big chapter of their rivalry. The SportsRush prediction for the Borna Coric vs Alexander Bublik prediction is in favor of the Russian to once again win in three sets.

What are the Coric vs Bublik odds?

Alexander Bublik is the slight favorite according to betting sites. Both Coric and Bublik have been givem similar odds, which shows the unpredictability of the match. According to Pokerstars, Bublik’s odds are set at 1.80, while Coric’s odds are set at 1.91.

What is the Coric vs Bublik head to head?

There have been two occasions when Borna Coric vs Alexander Bublik matches have happened in the past. The duo have faced off twice, first at Halle in 2023 and later in Montpellier in 2024. Bublik has won both the encounters so far and leads to head-to-head 2-0.

Where to watch Coric vs Bublik live?

TennisTV will stream the match worldwide, while the viewers from US can also watch the match live on Tennis Channel. The match is set to kick off at after 10.00 am local time in Rotterdam (5 AM ET).

What is the Rotterdam weather today?

The weather in Rotterdam is expected to be cloudy and windy at the time of the match. The temperature is expected to be around 9 Degree Celsius.

How many titles does Borna Coric have?

Borna Coric has won three titles so far in his career. The Croatian star won the Grand Prix Hassan II in Morocco in April 2017. Later, Coric followed it up with Halle Open title in 2018 and then the Cincinnati Masters in 2022. The Croatian has won $11,919,623 in prize money, so far in his career.