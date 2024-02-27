mobile app bar

Donna Vekic vs Katherine Hui Prediction and Live Streaming Details of San Diego Open 2024 Round 1 Match: Hui Looks To Stun In-Form Vekic On Home Soil

Atharva Upasani
Published

Donna Vekic vs Katherine Hui prediction

Donna Vekic © David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports | Katherin Hui picture taken from her Instagram account

The Donna Vekic vs Katherine Hui match at the San Diego Open 2024 has the potential to be an instant classic. The two players will face each other for the first time in their careers. However, it is the presence of Katherine Hui which has got the fans excited. The youngster is widely regarded as the next star in American tennis and will look to impress at the San Diego Open.

Donna Vekic is the biggest name from Croatia arguably at the San Diego Open 2024. The World No. 28 was knocked out in the first round of the Australian Open. However, since then, Vekic made it to the semifinals of the Linz WTA tournament. Now, the Serbian will look to get a big win against the new American favorite in the Donna Vekic vs Katherine Hui first round match.

Katherine Hui is the latest American tennis sensation. The 19-year-old won the Grand Slam Juniors Open title in New York. Also, Hui won the juniors title without dropping a set and totally dominated the tournament. Now, the 19-year-old will look to make a name for herself at the big stage with a good run at the San Diego Open.

Donna Vekic is the favorite to win the match on paper as she is ranked way higher compared to Hui, who is ranked number 872 in the world. However, with a vocal home crowd behind her, Hui will be confident of getting the biggest win of her career. The SportsRush’s Donna Vekic vs Katherine Hui prediction is in favor of the Croatian winning the match.

The Donna Vekic vs Katherine Hui match will be played at 7.30 pm ET on Tuesday evening, at the Barnes Tennis Center in San Diego. The weather is expected to be perfect for tennis, with temperature around 23 Degrees Celsius. Also, the match will be streamed live on Tennis Channel across the United States.

