Is Draymond Green Playing Tonight vs Wizards? Warriors Injury report(Jan 18th)

Jan 7, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts after missing a shot against the Miami Heat during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors have a very important stretch of games starting tonight. Even after winning their last two games, the Dubs have fallen to 11th in the West. With the Wizards coming to the Bay tonight, the Warriors would like to build on their win streak. One question remains though – Will Draymond Green suit up?

Green has missed the last three contests, and the fans are eager to see their star back in action. He’s yet again listed on the injury report as Probable for tonight’s clash, with the reason listed as illness.

So far there is no confirmation on Green’s status, but there is hope that he will suit up tonight.

The Warriors will be playing without Brandin Podziemski, Jonathan Kuminga, and Kyle Anderson.

The Warriors will hope to have their defensive anchor back as soon as possible. Having fallen out of play-in seeding should be a much-needed wake-up call for the 2022 champs.

However, what’s fortunate for the Dubs is that they’re just 2.5 games behind the 6th-seeded Lakers. If the Warriors can capitalize on their upcoming stretch of games, they might be able to make strides before the All-Star break.

