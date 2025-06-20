Steph Curry’s Wife Ayesha Thanks Warriors Star for Being Her Golf “Coach”, Shows Off Improved Swing

Feb 19, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; Golden State Warriors players Stephen Curry and wife Ayesha Curry react on stage during the 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Rocket Mortgage Field House. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The 2024-2025 NBA season is nearing its end, which means a number of the league’s top superstars are enjoying some time with the fam. That list includes Warriors legend Steph Curry, who is currently spending some quality time with his wife Ayesha. The happy couple is currently on vacation and even hitting the golf course.

Ayesha detailed the vacay with some pictures on her Instagram stories. One of them showed the 36-year-old WAG smashing a golf ball with her driver. She then thanked her coach for helping her improve her game. Who is her coach, you ask?

“Ya girl getting better! Thanks coach @stephencurry30,” Ayesha wrote as her caption, showing love to the four-time NBA Champion.

Ayesha Curry shows off her improved golf swing, thanks husband Steph for coaching her! pic.twitter.com/JTZKL9H7ti — Top NBA Fan (@TopNBAFanToday) June 20, 2025

This wasn’t the only post that Ayesha made regarding the Curry’s family getaway. In an IG post, she posted several photos of herself and the 11-time All-Star. Funny enough, the comment section is filled with fans who had to speak on the scars that Steph had on his body, and how they were all from the NBA postseason.

Still, Ayesha’s golf swing was pretty stellar. People forget that Steph is a VERY good amateur golfer. Pro Justin Thomas once commended The Chef’s short game on an old episode of Throwbacks.

“I’ve played with him a couple of times, and you just know he’s got freak talent,” said Thomas. “I think if he was able to put more time into it, he’d be probably the most consistent amateur.”

Curry doesn’t approach golf like a celebrity looking for a pastime—he plays like someone chasing mastery. Whether it’s sinking long putts in charity tournaments or coaching Ayesha through her swing, he brings the same focus he shows on the court.