“Is That Anthony Davis or Shaquille O’Neal?”: Lakers 6’11 All-Star Impresses Social Media With a Dominant Performance in the Win Against Warriors

Anthony Davis, with an outstanding performance, finally gives Los Angeles fans some hope before the 2022-23 season starts

A couple of days back when Anthony Davis said that he wanted to play 82 games in the 2022-23 season, he became an internet meme as soon as his statement got out.

Undoubtedly the man deserves it. He has been so poor in maintaining his fitness while playing alongside the 37-year-old Ironman of the NBA, that he could be at an all-time low mentally.

Yet, when the Lakers took on the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, he showed why if he could even play 60-65 games, the Lakers could be scary good even if LeBron James and Russell Westbrook take some games off as well.

Anthony Davis makes a massive statement with a Shaquille O’Neal like dominant performance

The 29-year-old brought on the vintage AD when he took the floor against the defending champions after missing the last two because of back tightness.

And in return, the Lakers got their first win of the season while witnessing a typically dominant Anthony Davis performance. The 6’11 former Pelicans star had 22 point in just 11 minutes to start the game.

In a complete performance, the forward put up 28 points, shooting 9 off 18 in 22 minutes in a 124-121 win. It was also Lakers’ first win of the pre-season, which would give them some hope coming against the 2022 Champs. And LA fans across social media were happy with what they saw.

