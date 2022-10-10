“I’m Dog-Man!”: Shaquille O’Neal Explains Purpose Behind His Weirdest Nickname

Shaquille O’Neal once explained his weirdest nickname and how in the world he got it

Shaquille O’Neal is quite the jovial man.

Since the end of his NBA career, he seems to have hung up the big bully act and instead is often seen helping even the common folk around him in any way he can.

But, no matter how much he gets away from his NBA persona, the one thing that will always stick with him, is the range of nicknames he acquired, whether it be Shaq, Shaq-Fu, Shaq-Diesel, and the myriad of others starting in a similar style.

But, what happens when a man runs out of nicknames to be given?

Well, after being in a situation like that, Shaquille O’Neal had perhaps the weirdest solution possible.

Shaquille O’Neal is also known as the Dog-Man

We’re not joking.

Frankly, we could try our best to explain to you what in the world is going on here. But, the truth is, we don’t much get it ourselves.

So, with that being the case, we’re going to let you hear it straight from the man’s mouth. Take a look at the YouTube clip below.

As we said earlier, no clue.

Whether this is Shaq’s way of rephrasing the popular line ‘He got that dog in him’, or if he actually does bark and chase after people (or dogs) who knock on his door, we don’t know. But frankly, considering the man we’re talking about here, it really could be either one.

Bottom line, do not ring the bell to his front door.

How much is Shaquille O’Neal’s mansion worth?

Speaking of Shaquille O’Neal’s front door, how about we come to his house?

Shaq is a very generous person, to other people, and of course, you can be when you’re worth an astounding $400 million.

However, clearly, the man is pretty generous to himself too, since the man lives in a mansion worth 19.5 million, in Orlando.

Better yet, he has mansions in Newark, and San Antonio as well, worth similar amounts.

Even if you live in luxury, you aren’t living quite like Shaq.

