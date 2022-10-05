“Anthony Davis Should Take the Keys From LeBron James Now”: Kevin Garnett Warns Lakers Against Kawhi Leonard and Clippers

With LeBron James and the Lakers not being as lethal as they once were, Kevin Garnett urges Anthony Davis to step up.

It is no surprise that being a Los Angeles Lakers fan is like sitting on a roller coaster ride. LeBron James and co. failed to make it to the postseason in 2019. The very next season, once Rob Pelinka traded away virtually their entire core and acquired Anthony Davis, the Purple & Gold won the prestigious championship. Since their Bubble success, the LA-based franchise has had one disappointing first-round exit in the playoffs and an 11th-seed finish in successive campaigns.

LAL’s front office made several changes during the 2022 offseason – firing Frank Vogel and naming Darvin Ham as the head coach replacement, adding the likes of Patrick Beverley and Dennis Schroder to the roster, and signing LeBron to a two-year $97.1 million contract extension.

However, much like many other analysts, Kevin Garnett also believes that AD will be the most integral player for the 17-time champs entering the upcoming campaign.

Also Read: Skip Bayless Criticizes Anthony Davis’ New ‘You Got it, Go’ Strategy for the 22-23 Lakers

“Anthony Davis needs to put the Lakers on his back”: Kevin Garnett

KG has been speaking about The Brow all summer long. The former league MVP has often stated how crucial Anthony’s performance was going to be for the team.

Earlier in the summer, the former Boston Celtics star explained how Davis should aim to win the MVP honors.

“He can be so much better than what he is. I don’t know what’s around him but I would love to be able to work with somebody like that. I can’t wait to see, I’m actually looking forward to that influence on him because he can be MVP of the league, man! He should be MVP of the league one time.”

Reiterating his words, KG highlighted the importance of the former Kentucky Wildcat’s upcoming season. Shockingly stating that the 6-foot-10 forward should take the “keys” from LBJ and carry the team on his back, the “Big Ticket” explained:

“I wanna see AD go for the MVP of this league. I want him to literally take the keys from LeBron and put LA on his back make it of one them must-see joints like we know LA to be.

If AD is not talking about being the best big in the league, and averaging 30… I don’t see the Lakers being the big deal. I’m just being 100.”

Stephen Jackson and Paul Pierce agree with Kevin Garnett

Panelists Stephen Jackson and Paul Pierce had the same thoughts as Garnett. According to the two stars, if not for Anthony Davis, Darvin Ham’s boys might not even make the postseason.

Our guys don’t see Lakers having any success unless Anthony Davis is healthy and dominant. Full Certified Smoke 2022-23 NBA Season Preview drops this week on the Showtime Basketball YouTube. pic.twitter.com/WZIgXGgkID — SHOWTIME Basketball (@shobasketball) October 4, 2022

To be fair, all three of these former NBA veterans have made a good point.

Bron played spectacularly during the 2021-2022 season, however, had absolutely no help from any other Laker. With an aging King James, it will be vital for Anthony Davis to rise to the occasion and put together an MVP-like campaign if he wishes to lead the Lakers to a 2nd title in 4 seasons.

Also Read: Lebron James Responds Sharply When Asked About All-time Scoring Record and Lakers Legend