Is Zion Williamson Playing Tonight vs Jazz? NOLA Issues Availability Report for 6-foot-6 Forward Ahead of Clash in Home Opener

Zion Williamson will play a huge role in helping the New Orleans Pelicans grab a win in their home opener on Sunday night.

The New Orleans Pelicans are one of the whole four teams remaining in the Western Conference yet to lose a game. While the likes of Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valancuinas, and CJ McCollum have been balling out, the return of Zion Williamson has been extremely crucial for Willie Green and co.

After missing out on the entire 2021-2022 campaign due to a foot injury, the 22-year-old averaged 11.3/3.3/2.8 in the 2022 preseason. Looking fitter than ever before, “Zanos” has been extremely dominant in NOLA’s first two outings.

As the Pels fly back to New Orleans to play their home opener against the Utah Jazz. In the clash between two undefeated teams, the main question is, will Williamson take on the floor tonight?

Zion Williamson will look to dominate against the Jazz

The former Duke Blue Devil has been sensational in the wins against the Nets & the Hornets.

On 19th October, the 1-time All-Star wrecked havoc in the paint and recorded a 25-point, 9-rebound performance.

In the bout against the Charlotte-based franchise, the highflyer put up 16 points in 31 minutes.

NOLA fans can expect Zion to be a focal point during the Pels-Hornets clash, as he is expected to suit up on Sunday night. Unlike Kira Lewis Jr. (Out), E.J. Liddell (Out), and Jaxson Hayes (Questionable), Zion isn’t mentioned on the team’s injury report.

Can NOLA go 3-0?

The Pelicans haven’t disappointed yet. In the first two clashes, Brandon Ingram and co. have not yet trailed at any point. In the last 25 years, the Pels are only the fifth team to do so.

The Pelicans are the fifth team in the last 25 years not to trail at any point in their first two regular season games, per @ESPNStatsInfo. The other four teams: – 2011-12 Hawks

– 2004-05 Jazz

– 2004-05 Heat

– 1997-98 Hawks — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) October 22, 2022

The big four of the Pels have been sensational so far. Agreed two games is a small sample space, however, averaging 92 PPG out of NOLA’s 127, must be satisfactory for Willie Green.

To be honest, it’ll be pretty easy for JV and “Zanos” to dominate the paint and boards while going up against the likes of Lauri Markkanen and Kelly Olynyk.

There is a huge possibility that we see the New Orleans-based franchise grab the win on Sunday.

