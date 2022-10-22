A Rare Game-worn Kobe Bryant Adidas Sneaker From 1998 Sold at an Auction for $27,000

Kobe Bryant played his first All-Star game in 1998 – 24 years later, his game-worn pair of sneakers came to auction.

Kobe Bryant playing in the 1998 All-Star game was a bit of symbolism-the master was passing the knowledge to the student. Michael Jordan was playing in his last All-Star game as a Chicago Bull, and Kobe had just made the game in his second year.

Just a few years ago, Kobe was pining to play against the man he idolized-this moment was everything he dreamt of. Face to face against Jordan in his Adidas sneakers, Kobe went toe to toe with Air Jordan. Black Jesus vs. Black Mamba is a matchup with no black or white.

Those pairs of game-worn sneakers have been sold in a recently concluded auction by the PWCC marketplace. Getting this pair would have been a dream for many Kobe Bryant fans, and the price did not make it that unattainable either.

Sold for a reportedly modest 27,000 dollars, it paled in comparison to a few other artifacts of the Black Mambas’ that have gone to auction in the recent past. Game-worn jerseys seem to do much better on the block, but these deserve more attention.

Kobe Bryant memorabilia makes collectors go weak in the knees – this one surprisingly, not so much

It may be the Adidas bias talking, but the fans seem to love the Nike offerings better. The American sports manufacturer did have some of the best colorways for the Lakers man, but Adidas shouldn’t be forgotten. Sure they put some toasters on his feet, but the Crazy 8s were a fun shoe.

That difference showed in the price of the sneaker in the auction because 27000 as the last price before closing seems to be too modest. If these were the Barcelonas, Mambacurials, or the Grinches, fans would go nuts to pay top dollar to own the pair.

Auction prices may be low, but the love for the Lakers legend remains

Kobe Bryant will remain the conversations of Basketball fans for years to come – he shaped a whole generation. Even when the current generation of fans grow old and we’ll see future Hall-of-Famers give their speech, one of them will probably be inspired by the Lakers man.

The circumstances of his passing made it much more difficult for people to cope with the loss, but fans and the family have held up well. Time heals almost every wound, but the absence of a loved one makes it dearer. In this case, about 27000 dollars dearer, which is quite honestly chump change.

