IShowSpeed Releases His Song “Monkey” on Spotify, Featuring Brazilian Rapper MC Luana

While Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. is a pretty popular live streamer, He has always wanted to make a name for himself in the music industry. IShowSpeed, popularly known as just Speed, has been in the content creation industry for quite some time. He has garnered a massive fanbase on YouTube with a current following of over 23 million subscribers.



Apart from content creation and streaming, Speed has always been interested in collaborating with music artists from around the world. This dream of his finally came true as he recently released a song on Spotify. The song is named “Monkey” and alongside Speed, it features MC Luana SP, a Brazillian rapper and music artist.

IShowSpeed visited Brazil twice over the past few months. Being a football and music aficionado, his Brazil streams documented how he dove into the country’s culture and even met several prominent personalities. Hence, even though not much is known about the relationship between Speed and the Brazillian rapper, it seems like the two got acquainted during one of Speed’s trips to Brazil.

Does IShowSpeed have any other music tracks to his name?

IShowSpeed introduced himself to the music industry in August 2021 with his first single “Dooty Booty”. The song was originally uploaded on his official YouTube channel before going viral on TikTok, YouTube, and other social media platforms almost instantly. The success of the first song encouraged Speed to release his second single, “Shake,” and the music video has over 200 million views as of the time of writing. Additionally, Speed has also dedicated a single to his idol Cristiano Ronaldo titled “Ronaldo (Sewey).”



Apart from the ones stated above, the 19-year-old streamer has released 5 more songs, all of which turned out to be hits. Speed worked under Warner Records to release a single titled “World Cup” which he created in honor of the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup. This was one of his viral singles which currently has 131 million views on YouTube and has ranked at peak chart positions in several countries including the Netherlands, Sweden, the UK, Ireland, and more.

Although Speed started as a solo singer, he eventually collaborated with several established artists in the space. The 19-year-old has also performed a couple of his songs during his special appearance at the Rolling Loud music festival in Portugal alongside Ski Mask the Slump God, and DJ Scheme. While fans were quite excited about Speed’s first official song of 2024, people also mocked the title of the song “Monkey” and questioned why he had put his name in the title.