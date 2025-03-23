IShowSpeed Spotted Training With Olympic Track Coach Months After Challenging Tyreek Hill to $100K Charity Race

Tyreek Hill and IShowSpeed have been beefing over who’s faster for a while now. And by a while, we mean over a year. The YouTuber ambushed the Dolphins wide receiver during training camp in 2024, but Hill declined the race at the time. Since then, Speed has claimed Hill is scared, and that the wideout is dodging the challenge.

Now, the two have somewhat agreed to race for $100K, with the proceeds going to charity. And Speed seems to be taking it seriously too, as he was recently spotted training with an Olympic track coach.

That’s right, in December last year, IShowSpeed accepted Hill’s verbal challenge during a live stream for a $100K, 40-yard dash. As Hill stated, if he wins, the money will go to his charity. It’s a race that’s been a long time coming. Speed has been on a mission to challenge some of the world’s fastest sprinters to prove he lives up to his name. His most recent race was against Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles.

Lyles and Speed raced in November following the Olympics, also for charity — this time for $50K. Unsurprisingly, the Olympic athlete won, though it was closer than many expected. Naturally, people have been raving about Speed’s crazy athletic ability since then, despite him being a Twitch streamer.

That brings us to today, when Speed was spotted training with an Olympic track coach. Rumors also suggest that he ran 100 meters in 10.5 seconds. If that number checks out, Hill might have just put his $100K on the line for nothing.

Hill’s fastest 100-meter sprint is 10.19 seconds. Although, it hasn’t been tracked since his high school track days. During the Alabama Pro Day, he ran a 4.29 forty time. Once he gets up to full speed, he covers almost 10 yards per second.

People in the comments under IShowSpeed’s recent training report were impressed by his rumored 100-meter time. Many pointed out that Olympic training clearly pays off, while others questioned whether the time was legit. After all, it would be just 0.01 seconds off the women’s world record.

However, while Speed has called out Hill and accepted his challenge, no date has been confirmed for the race. The Dolphins WR is yet to touch on the topic again.

As mentioned, these antics are right on par with Speed and what he’s been up to lately. He challenged Lyles to a race, then Hill, and he even called out Jake Paul to a boxing match. There doesn’t seem to be any stage that he’s afraid of. In fact, back in February Speed challenged Olympic athlete Sha’Carri Richardson to a race. But she quickly told the streamer that she doesn’t race for free.

The excuses and lack of racing on the spot may be frustrating to Speed, but his expectations are also a bit unrealistic. What is there to gain for the Olympians or NFL players who Speed races against? Nothing but the embarrassment of losing to a streamer.

It’s a classic lose-lose situation for them. Either they win and they do what they were supposed to, which, who cares? Or they lose and they become a headline. There’s absolutely nothing to gain.

If Speed wants to make racing other professional athletes his thing, then he needs to be more professional about it. You can’t just ambush someone on a Tuesday afternoon and expect them to adhere to your demands. It doesn’t work like that.

His challenges need a purpose, which is why charities have started getting involved. It has to be for a good cause rather than just a race between an average Joe and a pro.