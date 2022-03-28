“It is a matter of definition, is a terrorist attack a war?”: Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali discusses the controversy in Saudi Arabia and provides his insights on the cultural change with help of F1

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali shares his point of view over the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix and how the sport is helping to modernize the country

The Formula One world was in panic throughout the weekend not because of the race but rather the off-track event at the Jeddah Circuit. A missile struck an oil storage facility that was less than 10 miles from the track.

After the practice session on Friday, the F1 authorities had four hours of discussion with the teams, drivers, and Saudi authorities. Drivers and teams prioritized their safety alongside the fans attending.

The race successfully took place with Max Verstappen securing the win. However, within the paddock, there are still concerns over security. Also, there were discussions about whether motorsport should return to Saudi Arabia or not.

🗣 “We had a lot of guarantees that of course we would be safe.” Max Verstappen says the drivers will hold a meeting with F1 and team bosses following the safety concerns that emerged in Jeddah. pic.twitter.com/R3fcxIQVPr — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) March 28, 2022

“It is a matter of understanding the situation” – Stefano Domenicali

Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali is well aware of the controversy. However, disregards the ‘future’ aspect of it as he explains the recent development in the Gulf nation.

Speaking to the media, he said: “I think that it’s not a matter of question mark. It is a matter of understanding the situation.”

Also Read: Red Bull boss says Max Verstappen is worth every penny of his new £40million-per-year contract

“We are not blind, but we don’t have to forget one thing this country, also through F1 and the sport on which we believe, is doing a massive step forward,” the CEO added.

Domenicali acknowledged that there are tensions inside the country. Keeping the motorsports world aside, he added that things are improving and the F1 would not want to get political on it.

🗣️ “I would not do anything if I wasn’t feeling safe, and I do feel safe.” Guenther Steiner and more Team Principals share their views on the decision for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix to go ahead after yesterday’s attack. pic.twitter.com/JC8gAD6UbT — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) March 26, 2022

The cultural shift in Saudi Arabia

The Italian also discussed the change in the culture of the country. He explained how Formula 1 is playing a ‘very important role’ in it.

He said: “You cannot pretend to change a culture that is more than a millennium in a blink of an eye. The resources they’re putting in place to move forward you can see here.”

Also Read: Red Bull boss Christian Horner is worried about their engine problems so far in 2022

Domenicali also emphasized the past culture where women were not allowed to drive and how the laws have changed now. Adding to that, he said: “Don’t forget, a couple of years ago, women couldn’t drive. Now they’re here on the grid, cheering the kids. They’re partying, they’re seeing the sport. They are changing a lot of laws in order to make sure that this is happening. We don’t have to not consider that.”

Former Lamborghini CEO believes that the modernization of Saudi Arabia is the center of Formula One’s agenda when it races in the country.

“We are playing a very important role in the modernisation of this country.” Stefano Domenicali says that F1 being in Saudi Arabia is having a positive impact but that you can’t change cultures in the blink of an eye after the attack on an oil depot close to the Jeddah circuit. pic.twitter.com/DP1mP9edX7 — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) March 27, 2022

Banning Russia but not the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?

F1 canceled the Russian Grand Prix amidst Russia’s attack on Ukraine. However, some have labeled Formula 1 as hypocritic as the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix went as planned despite the conflict with Yemen.

Talking about this Domenicali explained: “It is a matter of definition, is a terrorist attack a war?”

“We are talking about sport. We are of course in contact with all the authorities and with all the embassies. With all the right governing bodies,” he added on the safety of the sport and supporters.

“And of course, we will follow that and we will never be in a situation that can jeopardize the safety of our people,” the F1 CEO concluded.