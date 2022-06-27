“It would allow Rohit Sharma to lead in both Tests and ODIs”: Virender Sehwag believes Rohit Sharma can be relieved from T20I captaincy

Former Indian batter Virender Sehwag believes that leaving T20I captaincy will be beneficial for Rohit Sharma.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma is set to miss the upcoming Birmingham test against England after being tested Covid positive. Mayank Agarwal has been called as a backup for Rohit Sharma in the test match.

Rohit Sharma was India’s best batter in the last four tests India played in England, where he scored one century and a couple of half-centuries. This would have been Rohit’s first test as captain in the overseas conditions, but he is set to unavailable for the match.

Virender Sehwag believes Rohit Sharma can be relieved from T20I captaincy

Rohit Sharma has faced some fitness issues in the recent past, and currently he is Covid positive. He was forced to miss the last test series against South Africa as well. Former Indian batter Virender Sehwag has said that if BCCI has someone else in their mind, then Rohit Sharma should relieved from T20I captaincy duties.

“If the Indian team management has someone else in mind as captain in the T20 format, then I think, Rohit (Sharma) could be relieved and the following can be taken into consideration going forward,” Sehwag told PTI.

Virender Sehwag said that stepping out as the T20I captain will allow Rohit Sharma to take some breaks in between, and he will be more fresh and rejuvenated to lead in ODIs and test formats.

“Two, once someone new is appointed as captain in T20s, it would also allow Rohit to take breaks and rejuvenate himself to lead India in both Tests and ODIs,” he said in an interaction arranged by Sony Sports.

“One, that would allow Rohit to manage his workload and mental fatigue, given his age.”

Rohit Sharma was made the captain of the side after the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia will be Rohit Sharma’s first assignment in an ICC tournament.