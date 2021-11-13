“It’s been years now that we’ve separated, so I’ve dealt with the emotions behind it”: La La Anthony opens up about her divorce from NBA superstar Carmelo Anthony

TV personality La La Anthony speaks about her separation from Carmelo Anthony.

La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony could not have the happy ending they wanted. An athlete with a TV personality means there is no private life. Every single step you make is scrutinized, and every detail is enlarged. When details about Carmelo and infidelity rumors broke out, La La said it shook her.

“I was bad because it was public,” she said while on the Angie Martinez show.

Filing for divorce in June of 2021, she said for people it felt like they were splitting for the first time, but she had dealt with her emotions a while ago. They initially split up in 2017 but got back a year later. However, now they split for good. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their separation. They are still friends and have a 14-year-old son Kiyan, who they co-parent.

La La Anthony sees no harm in speaking her feelings

Anyone who goes through a divorce after being with a person for around 15 years will go through a lot of feelings – La La did too. Things were not all hunky-dory at the proceedings where a lawyer said “Well, he’s a basketball player—what did you expect?’”. She even revealed therapy sessions were hard, but once she came out she felt lighter.

La La even had a heart surgery done this year, a procedure to correct an irregular heartbeat. Anthony had a heart that was beating at a much faster rate than normal – 30,000 more beats per day to be exact. The woman has been through a lot, yet she stays positive and smiling!

It’s great to see the former couple put their past behind and be friends again. La La sharing how she overcame her struggles from separating from the Lakers superstar speaks volumes about her as an individual.