“It’s certainly on the table”: Mitchell Starc hints about registering for IPL 2022 Auction

IPL 2022 Auction is set to take place in February, and Aussie pacer Mitchell Starc has hinted about making a return after seven years.

The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League is not so far away. Ahead of the event, a mega auction will take place in Bengaluru on 12 and 13 February. This time there will be a total of 10 ten teams will be participating in the tournament. Apart from the existing eight teams, Lucknow and Ahmedabad are the new franchises this season.

The RPSG group and CVC Capitals were the successful bidders in the BCCI event. RPSG group were the highest bidders with INR 7090 Cr, whereas CVC Capitals were the second highest with INR 5625 Cr. Lucknow will be the base city of the RPSG Group, whereas Ahmedabad will be of CVC Capitals.

All the existing eight teams have announced their retentions, whereas the two new franchises can sign three players each ahead of the auction. If reports are to be believed, the Ahemdabad franchise have signed Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, and Rashid Khan.

Mitchell Starc hints about registering for IPL 2022 Auction

Mitchell Starc, who is currently playing the Ashes for Australia has hinted about getting registered for IPL auctions. Friday, 14 January 2022 is the last day to register, and he is now interested in it.

“I’ve got two days to get my paperwork in, so that might be something to do today before training,” Starc said.

“I’ve not put my name down just yet, but I’ve got a couple more days to decide on that.”

“It’s certainly on the table regardless of what the schedule has got coming up.”

“I haven’t been for six years or so.”

Just in: There’s no Mitchell Starc in the list of players registered for the IPL 2021 auction; Sreesanth among the 1097 players who’ve registered pic.twitter.com/xAsVLGXden — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) February 5, 2021

Mitchell Starc last played in IPL in 2015 for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Starc missed the IPL 2016 and 2017, and he was picked by Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2018. Mitchell Starc was ruled out of IPL 2018 due to an injury. Starc generally opts out of IPL due to the busy cricketing calendar. His wife, Alyssa Healy also plays for Australia, and this is the only time they can spend together. Mitch is one of the deadly bowlers with the white-ball and his arrival will excite a lot of teams in the auction.