Cricket

“It’s certainly on the table”: Mitchell Starc hints about registering for IPL 2022 Auction

"It's certainly on the table": Mitchell Starc hints about registering for IPL 2022 Auction
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"Really like the way Klay Thompson has been attacking!": Warriors' Stephen Curry talks about how good his Splash Brother looks, Head Coach Steve Kerr joins in
Next Article
"I'm really excited for the day I get to play with Draymond Green!": Klay Thompson talks about the Warriors' DPOY, discusses his minutes restrictions after the loss against the Grizzlies
Cricket Latest News
"It's certainly on the table": Mitchell Starc hints about registering for IPL 2022 Auction
“It’s certainly on the table”: Mitchell Starc hints about registering for IPL 2022 Auction

IPL 2022 Auction is set to take place in February, and Aussie pacer Mitchell Starc…