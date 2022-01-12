“I’m not looking for a break”: Mitchell Starc expresses his desire to play the pink ball Ashes 2021-22 Hobart test

Ashes 2021-22: Mitchell Starc has confirmed that he is not looking for rest and wants to play the pink-ball Test in Hobart.

Australia missed the chance of Ashes 2021-22 whitewash after England managed to draw the 4th test in Sydney. The last test of the series will start on 14 January 2022 in Hobart. This game will be a D/N test and 12 points of the World Test Championship will be up for the grabs.

Mitchell Starc is the only pacer who has played all four tests so far. He has scalped 15 wickets in the series, whereas he has also contributed 151 runs with the bat. However, he managed to take just a single wicket in the Sydney test. Tony Dodemaide, selector of Australia indicated that they are thinking to rest Mitchell Starc for the last game. Jhye Richardson, who took five wickets at the pink ball test in Adelaide is closing in on full fitness.

“Jhye is coming along really well,” Dodemaide said.

“So we think we’ve got absolutely the depth to be able to cover (Starc’s absence) if that was the case.”

Ashes 2021-22: Mitchell Starc wants to play the pink-ball test in Hobart

Mitchell Starc however insists that he does not want to miss the pink ball test. Starc is the highest ever wicket-taker with the pink ball, and he doesn’t want to miss the last test of the home summer.

“I hope not, it’s a pink ball game,” Starc said on the prospect of getting a break.

“I’m feeling good.”

“It’s purely up to the selectors, I’m not looking for a break.”

“It’s the last Test match of an Ashes series at home, it’s the pink ball too so I’d very much like to play.”

Is there a better way to end the day? Our pink ball king Mitchell Starc got Joe Root on the final ball to leave England 4-82 with a day to play. Let’s cheer our boys to victory tomorrow! #Ashes pic.twitter.com/8t9k7CmY72 — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) December 19, 2021

The Aussie players are having a jam-packed schedule ahead of them. They have two limited-overs home series against New Zealand and Sri Lanka before they travel to Pakistan. Scott Boland also had sore ribs after the SCG test, but Starc has confirmed that Boland will be fit to play.

“I think he went to the gym yesterday, and no doubt he’ll be at training and bowling today,” Starc said of Boland.

“He’s a quiet character but quite a resilient one, so no doubt he’ll be looking forward to taking part in this Test.”