“I wasn’t worried at all”– Sergio Perez reveals he was never concerned about losing his F1 seat after 2021 season

Sergio Perez reveals that it didn’t concern him when rumours of him being replaced at Red Bull started to flare amidst erratic performances.

Red Bull brought in Sergio Perez after he had a terrific performative year in 2020. As Red Bull struggled to replace Daniel Ricciardo, he was viewed as the appropriate partner for Max Verstappen for the 2021 season.

However, the 2021 season brought in many challenges for Perez. The Mexican race driver struggled to settle in Red Bull’s car. Therefore, it led to several underwhelming performances by him.

Eventually, Red Bull optimized his car according to his strengths, and his performance got improved. Especially in the second half of the season.

But his struggling phase with Red Bull brought in several unpleasant rumours of Red Bull axing him after the 2021 season. However, Perez claims that he was hardly worried about his future.

“No, I wasn’t worried at all,” said Perez to RaceFans. “I mean, at this stage of my career, it’s hard to get worried about not getting a seat. I think we matched really well, really quickly within the Red Bull family.”

“Very early on, Helmut and Christian told me to not look anywhere else because they wanted to carry on with me.”

Pierre Gasly to replace Sergio Perez soon?

Despite Perez being confirmed for the 2022 season, now there are rumours of Pierre Gasly dethroning the Mexican in 2023. The recent interview of the Frenchman hinted that he is expecting a second spell with Red Bull in 2023.

“I don’t know what they’re going to plan. They’re saying that probably in 2023, there could be an option. I’ll try to put myself in the best position for that, but it’s a discussion that we know we’re going to have next year with Red Bull.”

