Jay Shah 11 vs Ganguly 11 match result: Who won President XI vs Secretary XI BCCI AGM Festival match?

Jay Shah 11 vs Ganguly 11 match result: Sourav Ganguly and Jay Shah were up against each other at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata

The ‘Prince of Kolkata’ Sourav Ganguly stepped on yet again at the iconic Eden Gardens to lead the ‘President’s XI’ side against the team led by the BCCI Secretary Jay Shah during an exhibition match on Friday.

Both the teams played an exhibition match on the eve of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of BCCI set to take place on December 4.

Playing a 15-Over match at the Eden Gardens, Sourav Ganguly, representing the President’s XI was on song right from the get go playing his sumptuous trademark strokes through the off-side.

Chasing the total of 128 posted by Jay Shah’s ‘President’s XI, Ganguly (35 off 20 deliveries) smashed four boundaries and a couple of handsome sixes en route his innings before retiring himself.

Jay Shah 11 vs Ganguly 11 match result: Who won the BCCI AGM Festival match?

It was Jay Shah’s ‘Secretary XI’ who prevailed in the end by 1 run, in what was a cliffhanger of a match between the two sides.

It was the leg-spin bowling of BCCI secretary Jay Shah who bowled a total of 7 Overs in the 15 Over game which proved instrumental in his team’s win. Giving away 58 runs in his 42 deliveries, Shah picked up three crucial wickets to win it for his side by the barest of margins.

His wickets included that of Mohammad Azharuddin, one of Eden’s favourites, who was trapped lbw for 2. Shah also dismissed Suraj Lotlikar of Goa Cricket Association.

Jaydev Shah got Secretary XI off to a flier

Earlier, after winning the Toss, Jay Shah’s team opted to bat first. Secretary’s XI rode on a 92-run partnership between Arun Dhumal (36) and Jaydev Shah (40) to post 128/3 in 15 Overs. Jaydev Shah- president of the Saurashtra Cricket Association was the accelator-in-chief during the innings.

Ganguly (3-0-19-1) and Mohammad Azharuddin (2-0-8-0) were the pick of the bowlers for the President’s XI side.

During the chase, Ganguly’s side began well with 50 for no loss with Avishek Dalmiya (13) and Vijay Patil (21) playing handy knocks at the top.

Later, Devajit Saikia and Ganguly stitched a partnership during the middle Overs as well. But, Jay Shah’s 3 wickets rampaged through their middle order. With Ganguly too having to retire as per the rule of the match, his side ended up on the losing side failing to score 14 runs off the last 2 Overs with 5 wickets still in hand.

Sanjoy Verma (8*) and Riyaz Razak (5*) could manage only 13 runs in the final two Overs.