SRH vs RR Man of the Match today 2022: Who is the Man of the Match today in Hyderabad vs Rajasthan IPL match?

SRH vs RR Man of the Match: The captain of Rajasthan Royals won the match award for scoring his 16th IPL half-century.

During the fifth match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in Pune, Rajasthan Royals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 61 runs to register a flourishing start.

First team to defend a total in IPL 2022, Royals reduced Sunrisers to 37/5 in the 11th over as the batting team lacked behind drastically with respect to playing a T20 innings.

Considering the manner in which Hyderabad’s batters played in a 211-run chase, they never looked like a team playing in the biggest T20 competition. No polite way to say this but the likes of Kane Williamson (2), Abhishek Sharma (9), Rahul Tripathi (0) and Nicholas Pooran (0) put on display a bungling batting performance as their team recorded the joint-lowest powerplay score in the IPL.

Batter Aiden Markram (57*) and all-rounder Washington Sundar (40) did provide some competition but the implausible nature of the situation never challenged the Royals. However, the pair’s efforts prevented SRH from succumbing to one of the biggest IPL losses tonight.

As far as the Rajasthan’s bowlers are concerned, spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of their bowlers with bowling figures of 4-0-22-3. Chahal, who dismissed Sharma, Abdul Samad (4) and Romario Shepherd (24), continued the carnage after a fantastic start from their new-ball bowlers namely Prasidh Krishna (4-1-16-2) and Trent Boult (4-1-23-2).

SRH vs RR Man of the Match today 2022 IPL

Asked to bat first by Williamson, RR put on board a flying start to successfully convert it to a substantial effort scoring 210/6 in 20 overs. Leading from the front, captain Sanju Samson (55) scored his 31st T20 half-century to emerge as the pick of the batters for his team.

While batters Devdutt Paddikal (41) and Jos Buttler (35) also contributed with impact-generating knocks, it was Shimron Hetmyer’s 13-ball 32 comprising of two fours and three sixes which powered them to a 200+ score.

Samson, who hit three fours and five sixes at a strike rate of 203.70, shared a game-changing 73-run partnership for the third wicket alongside Paddikal.

“It was a very different wicket than what we thought. If you bowled Test match lengths, the wicket was helping fast bowlers. Working on my fitness, game awareness, understanding conditions, and choosing my scoring options. I would like to spend lot of time in the middle knowing I can catch up anytime,” Samson told Star Sports after winning the match award tonight.