“Just an average day for the GOAT, Michael Jordan”: When the Bulls legend showed up for a NASCAR race and the NBA on the same day

Michael Jordan is one of the wealthiest men in sports. His hard work and determination on the court have allowed him to do some great things.

MJ is one of the best if not the best to ever lace up a pair of basketball sneakers. Widely considered by many to be the greatest of all time, his skill and ability have put him in the position he is today.

He is a six-time NBA Champion, five-time MVP, and a fourteen-time NBA All-Star. Taking his accomplishments on the court off the table, Jordan is also a successful businessman.

Michael Jordan, who tallied $550 million in career earnings during his 15 years playing for the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards, remains the world's only billionaire athlete, the bulk of his fortune created by a well-timed investment in the NBA's Charlotte Hornets

MJ’s hard work throughout his career, both as an athlete and a businessman has paid off greatly. Allowing him to do some unimaginable things in his life.

An average day for Michael Jordan sees him at a NASCAR race in the morning and an NBA All-Star game at night

Jordan truly is an amazing individual. This is also true in what he does on a daily basis. Being the GOAT isn’t easy and as such, MJ’s schedule is always piled up.

This was the case on February 21st, 2022 when Michael Jordan had two major commitments he had to attend to. The Daytona 500 in Florida and the NBA All-Star Game in Ohio.

While this may have proved a conundrum for a normal man, Jordan continued to prove that he is of another breed. The NBA Hall of Famer supported his NASCAR team in the morning and flew over to Cleavland for the All-Star game by night.

Michael Jordan on Sunday morning:

rooting for his NASCAR team in Daytona Michael Jordan on Sunday night:

at the NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland Just an average day for the GOAT

It just goes to show, that no matter what the commitment is and how busy the schedule is, Michael Jordan will always find a way to make his presence felt.