Justin Gaethje Wanted Arman Tsarukyan or an Ex-Champ Before Dana White Announced Him Against Rafael Fiziev for UFC 313

Remaining on UFC 313 next week in hasty fashion, Justin Gaethje appears to have candidly accepted to fight Rafael Fiziev. However, his new statement reveals he wanted a different foe. Gaethje, who was scheduled to take on surging challenger, Dan Hooker in a return next weekend in Las Vegas, ultimately saw the clash cancelled.
Withdrawing from the pairing with Gaethje after fracturing his left hand, Hooker’s comeback fight has now hit the skids. And overnight, promotional boss Dana White confirmed Gaethje would remain on the UFC 313 show, against a familiar foe.
Battling against Tiger Muay Thai favorite Fiziev for the second time since 2023, Gaethje looks to add a second victory over the former to his resume.
However, if you ask Gaethje his preferred foe for the card, it certainly wasn’t Fiziev. His choice would’ve been #1 contender for the lightweight title or a former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.
Porozmawiałem z Justinem Gaethje przed jego walką na UFC 313. Nie umieścił Mateusza Gamrota w poście na X bo.. nie słyszał o tej propozycji. Chciał Tsarukyana lub Oliveire. Wiele ciekawych wątków, jutro publikacja! #UFC313 pic.twitter.com/SCWeSyzKlK
— Paweł Wyrobek (@pablopolsport) February 27, 2025
It only makes sense. Gaethje is hoping that a win at UFC 313 will put him on track to begin another title campaign. Moicano is simply not the fight to get that win against. But what about Oliveira?
Gaethje claims weight prevented Oliveira rematch
Gaethje had originally hoped to be afforded the chance to avenge a 2022 loss. However, according to the former BMF titleholder, weight issues for both Oliveira and Tsarukyan prevented their inclusion on short notice.
However, offering some form of fight to Gaethje, Tsarukyan claimed the UFC rejected his proposed catchweight clash.
“I didn’t say no [to the fight],” Arman Tsarukyan wrote. “I accepted immediately and asked for a 160lbs catchweight 11 days out from weigh ins. UFC said that wasn’t an option.“, the former #1 contender tried to explain.
I didn’t say no, I accepted immediately and asked for a 160lbs catchweight 11 days out from weigh ins, UFC said that wasn’t an option https://t.co/3IfQ3Rjhv5
— Arman Tsarukyan UFC (@ArmanUfc) February 27, 2025
Unfortunately, it seems, for whatever reasons, that ship has sailed. Now tasked with defeating Fiziev for a second time, Gaethje is sure to have his hands full with the 11th-ranked challenger, who forced him the distance in a controversial decision loss in London in 2023.