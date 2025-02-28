Justin Gaethje Wanted Arman Tsarukyan or an Ex-Champ Before Dana White Announced Him Against Rafael Fiziev for UFC 313

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Justin Gaethje leaves the octagon after being knocked out by Max Holloway (not pictured) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Remaining on UFC 313 next week in hasty fashion, Justin Gaethje appears to have candidly accepted to fight Rafael Fiziev. However, his new statement reveals he wanted a different foe. Gaethje, who was scheduled to take on surging challenger, Dan Hooker in a return next weekend in Las Vegas, ultimately saw the clash cancelled.

Withdrawing from the pairing with Gaethje after fracturing his left hand, Hooker’s comeback fight has now hit the skids. And overnight, promotional boss Dana White confirmed Gaethje would remain on the UFC 313 show, against a familiar foe.

Battling against Tiger Muay Thai favorite Fiziev for the second time since 2023, Gaethje looks to add a second victory over the former to his resume.

However, if you ask Gaethje his preferred foe for the card, it certainly wasn’t Fiziev. His choice would’ve been #1 contender for the lightweight title or a former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

“I think for me, off the top of the list was (Charles) Oliveira and (Arman) Tsarukyan,” Gaethje told Pawel Wyrobek “Because those are the guys that are ranked ahead of me . The number one, number two contenders, and they’re the guys that if I get a win over them, you know, I get to go exactly where I want to go. And that’s my market share.”, he added, hopeful of a title shot.

It would also appear that the UFC 311 main eventer Renato Moicano had also offered to take Gaethje on, but the ex-BMF champion’s team had to turn him down.

Explaining his team’s decision, Gaethje said, “ Moicano said he would fight and then after that… being that I’m getting ready for a fight, I have to say yes to anybody. And me being the number three guy in the world, it’s a big business, and I had to really rely on my coach and my manager to make that decision for me.”

Porozmawiałem z Justinem Gaethje przed jego walką na UFC 313. Nie umieścił Mateusza Gamrota w poście na X bo.. nie słyszał o tej propozycji. Chciał Tsarukyana lub Oliveire. Wiele ciekawych wątków, jutro publikacja! #UFC313 pic.twitter.com/SCWeSyzKlK — Paweł Wyrobek (@pablopolsport) February 27, 2025

It only makes sense. Gaethje is hoping that a win at UFC 313 will put him on track to begin another title campaign. Moicano is simply not the fight to get that win against. But what about Oliveira? Gaethje claims weight prevented Oliveira rematch Gaethje had originally hoped to be afforded the chance to avenge a 2022 loss. However, according to the former BMF titleholder, weight issues for both Oliveira and Tsarukyan prevented their inclusion on short notice. “I was just running back the crazy 48hrs I went through,”Gaethje tweeted “I was not trying to imply any of you guys would not fight me. Arman was too heavy, same with Charles. UFC obviously has plans for you [Dustin Poirier] at a later date so they said that’s a no-go.”, he added.

However, offering some form of fight to Gaethje, Tsarukyan claimed the UFC rejected his proposed catchweight clash. “I didn’t say no [to the fight],” Arman Tsarukyan wrote. “I accepted immediately and asked for a 160lbs catchweight 11 days out from weigh ins. UFC said that wasn’t an option.“, the former #1 contender tried to explain.