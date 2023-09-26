Months After Aiding Poor UFC Star, $800,000,000 Man Dwayne Johnson Claims He Will Be ‘Next Champion’

Feb 18, 2023; Arlington, TX, USA; XFL owner Dwayne Johnson talks on the field prior to game between the Vegas Vipers and the Arlington Renegades at Choctaw Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

For years, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has been a passionate MMA enthusiast, despite his background in entertainment and wrestling. He has expressed his love for the sport by his gestures towards the athletes. The Hawaiian began his journey from humble beginnings and amassed a fortune of over $800 million through his work in WWE and Hollywood. Today, he is using his wealth to support other athletes in need.

A few months ago, the 51-year-old learned that a UFC fighter was struggling financially with only $7.49 in his bank account. Having faced similar hardships in his youth, the WWE star couldn’t resist extending a helping hand to the fighter. Following his assistance, ‘The Rock‘ has taken to Twitter to express his belief that the UFC star will rise to become a champion.

Dwayne Johnson predicts a UFC star’s championship reign

The fighter Johnson predicted to become a future champion is UFC welterweight Themba Gorimbo. Upon discovering his story, the former WWE champion generously provided him with a house and also covered all associated expenses. BBC World Service Sport recently covered this heartwarming story.

Acknowledging this, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson posted a heartfelt note on Twitter. He expressed his confidence in Gorimbo, becoming the next UFC champion. He wrote:

“Themba is a good, hard fighting, family man. Living on the couch in the gym, so I wanted to help. Thanks @BBCWorld for highlighting @TheAnswerMMA ’s journey. His dream is to become @ufc champion one day. I’m right there rooting him on.“

Since gaining Rock’s attention, Gorimbo has become the talk of the MMA community. He has been featured in numerous reports and garnered a substantial following on social media. With Rock’s support, he seems to have a promising future ahead in the sport.

Gorimbo’s journey so far in the UFC

Themba Gorimbo aka ‘The Answer’ has a professional MMA record of 11 wins and 4 losses. He fought in Africa and the UAE before traveling to the USA to enter the UFC. The 32-year-old made his UFC debut in February 2023.

Unfortunately, ‘The Answer’ lost his first fight in the UFC via submission against AJ Fletcher in the 2nd round. However, he bounced back with a win against Takashi Sato with a unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night 223.

While his next fight remains unannounced, he now has the spotlight of fans due to his rising fame. The welterweight division in the UFC is renowned for its toughness, boasting a roster filled with stars like Leon Edwards, Colby Covington, and more.

Therefore, becoming the next welterweight champion will be a daunting challenge. However, Gorimbo, having triumphed over adversity in his career and personal life, will be poised to diligently pursue this goal.