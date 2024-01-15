“WTF Is Cooking”: Head Coach of Khabib Nurmagomedov Shares BTS From Untitled Project Shoot, Fans React

The UFC community has seen several renowned documentaries based on various issues of the noted UFC icon Conor McGregor. But his archrival, Khabib Nurmagomedov, hasn’t been into any such noteworthy celluloid presentation, despite having a few of them. However, a recent post revealed that there’s a big name who is working to bring some of Nurmagomedov’s life onto the screen. Khabib’s coach, Javier Mendez, recently took to his Instagram and uploaded a snap in between their shoot schedule.

The caption to the AKA coach’s Instagram post revealed that it was the noted documentarian and filmmaker, Will Harris, who was working with Khabib. A lot of MMA fans may know that Harris is the head honcho of the noted combat sports media house, ‘Anatomy of a Fighter’. He owns a production house as well named ‘Will Harris Productions’, which is involved in making the documentary. Mendez’s caption read:

“Hey sunglasses guy @khabib_nurmagomedov @willharrisproductions is filming be careful #leagacyteam”

A look at the comments section of Mendez’s post revealed that the fans appreciated this piece of information thoroughly. A few of them showcased their restlessness about the release of whatever was being shot. Others also gave out positive replies.

One such restless comment read, “Wtf is cooking, coach? SOMEONE TELL MEEE PLSSSSS”

Another comment also read, “When is the Documentary releasing coach? Can’t wait”, showcasing the restlessness of the fan.

One fan appreciated the pair of Khabib and Mendez, writing, “The best with the best”

Another follower expressed, “Coach looks so young”

Well, it’s quite apparent that fans are currently restless about Khabib’s documentary. But they were also restless about his return a few days back. Several reports said that ‘The Eagle’ might make a comeback at UFC 300. However, his head coach debunked those myths recently.

Javier Mendez blew away the octagon return rumors of Khabib Nurmagomedov

Multiple reports from MMA-coverage houses revealed that UFC authorities can have Nurmagomedov back inside the octagon for their milestone event, the UFC 300.

Such assumptions came from the fact that Nurmagomedov had reportedly trained with his coach, Mendez, a few days back. Even the noted UFC legend, Chael Sonnen, made an entire video assuming the degree of truth behind Khabib’s return rumors. But it was his coach, Mendez, who debunked all such rumors.

Well, after the AKA coach’s words, it’s quite apparent that ‘The Eagle’ isn’t planning a comeback to the octagon anytime soon. But fans and UFC pundits might agree that there’s every chance of Khabib shattering UFC 229’s PPV sales record if he decides to make a comeback. It’s pertinent to note that he was a part of the top UFC PPV-selling event as well.