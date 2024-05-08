“We All Know He’s a C*ck”: Colby Covington Claps Back at Ian Garry for ‘Lying’ About UFC 303 Fight Offer

A clash between Colby Covington and Ian Garry seems inevitable at this point. Yet, even though both fighters claim they cannot wait to face each other in the octagon, none of them has confirmed signing a contract. In fact, Garry recently alleged that even though the UFC sent ‘Chaos’ several contracts for the fight, he refused to sign them. Well, not only did Covington refute the allegations, but he did so in the way he knows best.

Colby Covington recently sat down with NFL star Maxx Crosby on his podcast, where the discussion soon turned to Ian Garry and their trash-talking on social media. That is when Covington outright denied turning down a fight contract and addressed the situation, saying,

“We all know that he’s a c*ck, but now we know that he’s a liar. Because UFC, Hunter, Dana, they haven’t talked to me about this fight, this fight has not been presented.”

Apart from insisting that he has received no fight offers from the UFC, Colby Covington claimed that Garry was lying just to remain relevant for a longer time. Regardless of this, Covington has already put forward some conditions Garry will have to meet if he wants this fight to materialize.

Meanwhile, the American is already eyeing another opponent as he has been quite open about wanting to take on Khamzat Chimaev in a main-event card.

Colby Covington wants to fight Khamzat Chimaev in a five-round fight and expose his cardio

Khamzat Chimaev has always claimed that the fighters in the division are ducking him. This is also the reason why it takes so long for him to set up his next fight. However, this time he has a willing opponent in Colby Covington.

Interestingly, Covington talked about a potential fight against Chimaev on Maxx Crosby’s podcast and even claimed that the 30-year-old does not have the cardio for a five-rounder, saying

“In a five round fight I would be super intrigued by that [Khamzat] fight. I always told them I want this guy in a main event, I don’t think he can last. His cardio doesn’t look that good.”

To further support his argument, Covington took the example of Chimaev’s fight against Kamaru Usman, stating that the latter won that encounter.

Well, from the looks of it, the American wants to expose and derail the Khamzat Chimaev hype train. Hence, all that’s left is for the UFC to greenlight the fight so that Covington can live up to his claims inside the octagon.