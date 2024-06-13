Paparazzi Pursuit of Shohei Ohtani’s Home Enrages Dodgers Into Media Blacklist

Shohei Ohtani notoriously guards his private life. Respecting his wishes, the Los Angeles Dodgers have also worked to keep his personal life under wraps. Yes, he is there on Instagram and X. However, his social media only flaunts the professional part of his life and very little about his personal life. So, when his privacy was violated by paparazzi, the Los Angeles Dodger’s two-way phenomenon didn’t wait to take action.

As reported by Weekly Gendai, a Japanese weekly magazine has been blacklisted by Nippon TV and Fuji TV for intruding on his home. These two Japanese media houses aired the aerial footage of Ohtani’s new mansion in LA. It also included details about the mansion’s location and interviews with neighbors.

Therefore, the press passes issued by the Los Angeles Dodgers to Nippon TV and Fuji have been revoked by the team. These two Japanese media houses have also been asked ‘not to use past footage of Ohtani.’ Consequently, on June 9, Nippon TV was compelled to replace Ohtani’s video for a sports special.

Ohtani’s anger is justifiable because the high level of media publicity of his LA mansion with location details can invite burglars. Besides, his wife, Mamiko, who stays with him in LA can also potentially be a victim of violent crimes.

An amicable solution is an agreement where media houses, be they Japanese or American agree to respect Ohtani’s privacy. Until now, Shohei Ohtani has not addressed the media frenzy yet.

FYI, Shohei Ohtani was equally private when he got hitched earlier this year.

Shohei Ohtani’s marriage was a hush-hush affair

Shohei Ohtani is a married man now! He tied the knot to Mamiko Tanaka.

Ohtani announced the news of his marriage in February but kept his Japanese wife’s name a secret. Beyond that, the Dodgers star shared no other details. In the same post, Ohtani also pleaded with his fans media, and followers to respect his privacy regarding Mamiko. Interestingly, there is only one picture of them together on his Instagram.

As per reports, Mamiko Tanaka is a former Japanese basketball player. However, Shohei Ohtani has issued no official statements to back this rumor.

A little Google search tells that Mamiko played from 2019-2023 for the Fujitsu Red Wave in the Women’s Japan Basketball League. She has also represented Japan at various international youth and collegiate levels. In the 2017 Summer Universiade, Mamiko also won silver for her country.