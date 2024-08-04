“First Voice, I Associated This Game With”: Derek Jeter Reveals Iconic Voice Behind His Baseball Memories

New York Yankees icon turned Fox Sports Studio Analyst, Derek Jeter recently revealed the voice that accompanied him through his treasured MLB career.

Taking to episode 500 of “SI Media With Jimmy Traina” Jeter disclosed that Phil Rizzuto, the legendary Yankees broadcaster was the one he loved listening to over the years.

Jeter warmly recalled how in his youth as a Yankees supporter, Rizzuto’s voice left a lasting impact on his experiences and nurtured his passion for baseball.

Moreover, having had the privilege of knowing Rizzuto in his career, the five-time World Series champion spoke highly of Rizzuto’s kindness and integrity- something which made Rizzuto stand out as Jeter’s favorite among broadcasters.

The former 14-time All-Star shared:

“I was a Yankee fan growing up, and he was the first voice I associated with the games. Getting a chance to know him early on in my career, before he passed away, he always treated me outstanding.”

Apart from growing nostalgic with thoughts of Phil Rizzuto, who also spent his entire 13-year baseball career with the Yankees, Jeter also touched upon John Sterling’s retirement and his contribution to Bronx Bombers’ history.

Jeter reflects on the end of an era while talking about Sterling’s farewell

John Sterling, the veteran voice of the New York Yankees officially stepped down on April 15, 2024, after dedicating 36 years to the role. His final broadcast was the game between the Yankees against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium.

Well, Sterling’s retirement from broadcasting was the end of an era for the Yankees fans. His memorable catchphrases like “it is high, it is far, it is gone!” had become synonymous with the team’s achievements.

In a conversation with Jimmy Traina, Jeter shared his love for Sterling as he reflected on the 86-year-old’s retirement three months ago.

Mainly, Jeter spoke about the connection he had built with Sterling over time and focused on how John along with broadcasters like Susan, Walman, and Mike K. had been constant companions throughout his MLB career.

The 2000 World Series MVP shared:

“These are people that were with me throughout my career. They traveled with the team, you see them at the hotels before games, after games, at lunch, at dinner. So you develop relationships with them.”

He added:

“John called every single game that I played, and so did Michael K. They hold a special place in my heart and my career. John Sterling is going to be missed. He was a special, unique character.”

Furthermore, Jeter valued Sterling’s nature and ability to stay true to himself both in public and private settings. The Yankees Hall of Famer also noted that this genuine authenticity is a standout feature of top-notch announcers and broadcasters.