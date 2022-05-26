“Kobe Bryant did the ‘Big Balls’ celebration and still didn’t get the $25,000 fine!”: The NBA’s ban on Sam Cassell’s infamous dance and how the Lakers legend avoided a hefty punishment

Kobe Bryant avoided a $25,000 fine by the NBA for copying Sam Cassell’s ‘Big Balls’ celebration. How the league bent its rules for the Mamba.

NBA players and professionals all over the world like expressing their emotions through their celebrations after making crucial plays in the game.

However many NBA celebratory gestures are still prohibited by the league’s executives. Sam Cassells’ famed dance was one such celebration. While others have dubbed the celebration the “Onions” or “Sam Cassell” dance, Cassell insists there is only one way to refer to it.

“The ‘Big Balls’ dance,” Cassell explained. “That’s how I refer to it.” The celebration became his patented gesture. He performed the dance whenever he connected on a dagger or clutch basket. Cassell would do the celebration to show his tenacity in shooting and making such shots.

Since Cassell, several NBA players have mimicked the “Big Balls” celebration. After scoring a tremendous shot near the conclusion of the game, LeBron James performed the “big balls” dance routine.

Kobe Bryant did it against the San Antonio Spurs in 2009, and Klay Thompson did it in Game 4 of the 2019 NBA Finals after making a difficult jumper.

Lakers LeBron James Fined $15k by NBA for Grabbing His Crotch aka Big Balls Dance During Pacers Game…pic.twitter.com/rJk4NHtv3q — Neo Jane (@NeoJane8) November 28, 2021

Kobe Bryant emulates Sam Cassell’s “big balls” dance after hitting a clutch three against the San Antonio Spurs

The NBA fined Marco Belinelli $15,000 in 2013 for an alleged “obscene gesture” during a league game. This gesture was invented by Sam Cassell a few years ago and has subsequently been imitated by a few players.

Julius Randle was fined $15,000 in 2016 for engaging in this celebration. The NBA fined LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers $15,000 for making an obscene gesture on the floor. The gesture was, of course, Sam Cassell’s ‘Big Balls’ dance.

After scoring a critical three-pointer against the San Antonio Spurs in 2009, our very own Kobe Bryant performed the dance. However, unlike Belinelli, he was not penalized by the league. The league banned the infamous celebration in 2010 due to obscene gestures, with fines of up to $25,000.

When asked who has mimicked his celebration the best, Cassell didn’t have to think long before answering. “Kobe,” Cassell said. “I liked Kobe’s. Kobe’s was good. Kobe’s was real good. I was like, ‘OK, Kobe. Don’t take my dance now. Don’t take my dance from me. You might take it. You’re the focal point of the league. Don’t take my dance from me.’” Also, read – “The LA Clippers will win the title”: Kawhi Leonard’s hilarious response when asked about 2022 NBA Finals

The NBA is concerned about the influence of such gestures on their reputation, which is why such high penalties have been enforced.