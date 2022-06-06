“Kobe Bryant was offered $800,000 to play three games in Italy!”: Italian Club Virtus Bologna tired to entice the Los Angeles Lakers guard to play during the 2011 NBA lockout

Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant had been offered $800,000 to play three basketball games for Virtus Bologna in Italy!

Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant had been offered $800,000 to play three basketball games for Virtus Bologna in Italy, as clubs aimed to entice NBA stars during the lockout.

In 2011, Italian teams offered NBA players contracts to play in Italy before the start of the NBA season. The 2011-12 NBA season was delayed due to a new labor deal.

Danilo Gallinari of the Denver Nuggets had signed with Olimpia Milano, the Milan franchise owned by Italian designer Giorgio Armani. Virtus Roma was in contact with Toronto Raptors’ Andrea Bargnani.

Also, read – “Draymond Green tried to pull my pants down”: Jaylen Brown questions officiating in Game 2 loss as Warriors forward escapes ejection in yet another big game

During the NBA lockout, there has been a lot of talk about Kobe Bryant moving to Italy. Kobe spent most of his youth in Italy and was fluent in the language.

Although other players have gone abroad during the lengthy strike, no one of Bryant’s stature has accepted a deal overseas.

Kobe Bryant was once offered $800,000 to play three games in Italy due to a delay in the NBA season

In 2011, word surfaced that Los Angeles Lakers star, Kobe Bryant had struck an agreement in principle to join Virtus Bologna. The NBA was on a lockout because a labor agreement was being negotiated. In Italy’s top basketball league, the Bologna franchise has won 16 championships.

Kobe Bryant was offered $800,000 to play three games with the Italian Virtus Bologna. Bryant had three years and approximately $83 million left on his contract with the Lakers.

According to a statement on the club’s website, Bryant would get a gross compensation of up to $600,000 each game. His net compensation for three home games would be $800,000 each game, as per the organization.

Kobe offered $800,000 per game to play in Italy-$600k net. Lose a few key players and the NBA lockout could end in disaster. #Ismelltrouble — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) September 21, 2011

Also, read – “LeBron James, Michael Jordan, and Stephen Curry are the only players averaging 25-5-5!”: The Warriors superstar continues to elevate himself into the upper echelons of NBA royalty

Kobe never joined the Italian club, but there was no question that opponents in Italy were salivating at the prospect of taking on one of the NBA’s top dogs.