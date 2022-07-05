Kobe Bryant's memorabilia to fetch a minimum of "$10 million"?  

Hublot watch designed and autographed by basketball legend Kobe Bryant is up for sale, together with a shoe and digital art, in a package valued at $10 million by the seller.

Kobe Bryant, the Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard, has been designated an ambassador for the premium watch company Hublot.

To mark the announcement, Hublot developed the King Power Black Mamba. This new line was named after Kobe’s nickname, “Black Mamba.”

The Los Angeles Lakers’ official timekeeper is already Hublot. Because of his “superiority and determination” Hublot believed Kobe was an ideal addition to their list of ambassadors.

In tribute to the late Lakers great, a Hublot Kobe Bryant watch is for sale at $10 million in an auction

Kobe Bryant, a Hublot brand ambassador who died in a horrific helicopter crash, will be remembered once more when a watch he designed is auctioned off for a guide price of $10 million.

The number 24, which Kobe wears on the court, will be put above 6 o’clock on the watch’s dial. The dial is gold and purple, which are the colors of the Los Angeles Lakers. This new Hublot watch collection is limited to 250 pieces.

Hublot created the first of numerous limited edition watches inspired by Bryant in 2013 after recruiting him as a brand ambassador. The company began its collaboration with Bryant by gifting him with a Hublot King Power ‘Black Mamba’.

Only three of those watches are believed to have been manufactured in rose gold. One of the watches was up for auction. Bryant’s autograph appears on the back of the crystal case, making the watch even more valuable.

What else is in the memorabilia collection?

Along with the watch, the winning bidder will receive a package that includes a shoe autographed by Kobe Bryant. The winner will also receive custom-curated digital artwork produced by Moshé Douglas, a New York City-based artist.

The shoe is a purple Nike Zoom 8 sneaker. According to GDGC Enterprises, the package is worth at least $10 million.

