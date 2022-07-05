“Gary, you will always be a Warriors legend, you earned that contract”: NBA Twitter responds to Young Glove’s cryptic tweet post leaving Bay Area

Former Warriors guard Gary Payton II finally breaks his silence on leaving the Bay Area to join forces with Damian Lillard in Portland.

Dub Nation has expressed its silent disapproval of Bob Myers and co’s decision to part ways with Gary Payton II. The 6″3′ guard played a crucial role in catapulting Golden State to the top of the NBA heap, who revived their dynasty, winning their 4th title in 8-years.

GP2 accounts for one of the most inspiring journeys in recent times. From being passed on from one team to another to playing in the G-league, the Young Glove didn’t have it easy. Payton had even thought of switching careers to a video coordinator for the Warriors.

GARY PAYTON II 👏 2016: Undrafted

2016: Signs w/ Rockets

2016: Waived after 6 preseason gms

2017: Bucks

2018: Lakers

2019: Wizards

2019: G-League Champion/DPOY

2021: Warriors (signed/waived/re-signed)

2022: NBA Community Assist Award

2022: NBA Champ

2022: Blazers (3-year, $28M) pic.twitter.com/ccqTb7xreo — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) July 1, 2022

Before the season, Gary Payton II was considering applying for a job with the Warriors… but not as a player. Here’s the story (via NBA Today): pic.twitter.com/USstlg1U9s — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) June 7, 2022

Surprisingly, GP2 was waived off by Golden State initially but would find his way back, scraping through the 15-man roster. The front office’s decision was a blessing in disguise as Payton turned out to have a breakthrough season, putting his elite athleticism and defense on display.

Payton would end his fairytale season, capping it with an NBA ring. Unfortunately, the Young Glove and Warriors failed to reach an agreement on the former’s contract, resulting in GP2 signing a 3-year $28M deal with the Trail Blazers.

NBA Twitter reacts to Gary Payton II’s cryptic tweet post leaving the Warriors.

According to reports, several people in the Warriors organization were “stung” by the front office’s decision to let Payton sign with the Blazers. The former G-League DPOY played an integral part of the Dubs’ title run despite missing time due to an elbow fracture in the semi-finals.

With constant speculations regarding the reason behind GP2 leaving the Bay Area, the former Warriors guard finally broke his silence in a tweet, without taking any names.

“Simply did it because they said it couldn’t be done, then I went beyond” — Gary Payton II (@Garydwayne) July 5, 2022

Your time here was special Champ. — Halifax Bridges (@HFXBridgeCom) July 5, 2022

you will always be a Warriors legend, Gary. You earned that contract — Dru (@sftheletters) July 5, 2022

Get your bag big fella — CM (@_Pooleparty_) July 5, 2022

Junior, power to you man. They are blessed that you took their offer. You deserve that and more GP2. Thank you for 2021-2022!! — Zen 🌓 (@ZenForward) July 5, 2022

Love what u did, gonna look about what u gonna do, cause you a really really good player. 💍 pic.twitter.com/NCfigpK7Pb — T228om (@t0mt0mFwi) July 5, 2022

An emotional farewell for Dub Nation, who wish nothing but the best for GP2 as he embarks on a new chapter in his career.

