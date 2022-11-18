“Kyrie Irving Just Posted a Link to What Amazon is Selling? Fu**ing Wild!”: Joe Rogan Calls Out Hypocrisy in 6ft 2′ NBA Star’s Anti-Semitic Fiasco

NBA as usual is not much divided on the Kyrie Irving matter. None of the players maybe except Jaylen Brown has shown any kind of support for the Nets star in the anti-Semitism row.

But now, there’s somebody as influential as those athletes, who has called out the hypocrisy of the media and the public and somewhat made a little sense about what the champion point guard means when he says he is not anti-Semitic.

Joe Rogan calls out hypocrisy in Kyrie Irving case

The host of the biggest and one of the most famous podcasts on the planet, Joe Rogan, is one of the most influential people in the States. The UFC commentator is generally criticized a lot for his open-ended opinions and discussions on the Joe Rogan Experience which is exclusively available on Spotify.

He has come up with another take which might bring him into ongoing drama after his stance on vaccination did for him the last time.

In a recent episode with comedy genius Neal Brennan, Rogan raised his concern on the controversy revolving Nets star sharing the link of the movie ‘Hebrews to Negroes’ which has a anti-Jew theme to it. Bit it has also been on sale on Amazon since its release.

“Kyrie posted a link in his story to a video, and this is why he is getting in trouble but isn’t that video on sale on Amazon, that is the craziest thing ever. Kyrie is in trouble, but Amazon is not.” Rogan said.

He continued, “You want all of this from him because he watched a video, and he sent a link to it that you are selling. That is fu**ing wild. Meanwhile, the film is still for sale. They want him to give up half a million dollars, they want him to make a public apology, they want him to talk to different leaders, and all he did is post a link. Did he say this video is amazing, and I agree 100 percent with it? The video is for sale on Amazon and that is wild, nobody has an issue with that.”

Where are Brooklyn Nets and Irving right now?

Since reviving a 5-game suspension for his controversial Tweet, the sensational point-guard has missed 8-straight games. Meanwhile, Amazon is still selling the movie as well the book “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake up Black America”, based on which the movie is made.

What world we live in eh? But, Irving also does his best to make the most out of nothing. From his beliefs on the flat earth theory to him sharing an Alex Jones clip on the Sandy Hook Shooting matter, the former NBA Champ does quite well in setting off people with most of his opinion.

Meanwhile, his teammates are not missing him much on the court. The Nets, who were 2-6 in the W/L column to start their 2022-23 campaign, have gone 5-3 after his suspension.

Kevin Durant is in the form of his life as well, while nothing is going right for Kyrie. Let’s see what he brings to the court when he is back again.

