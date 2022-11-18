“Kyrie Irving/Kevin Durant Dysfunction Makes Me Thankful For My Team”: Chauncey Billups Compares Blazers And Nets Situations

The Brooklyn Nets have been one of the most dysfunctional teams in the NBA since they brought on Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in the summer of 2019. Whether it was the fallout with James Harden, Irving’s unvaccinated status or Irving most recent antisemitism controversy, the Nets haven’t been able to stay the course.

KD, now well into his mid-30s, opened up to Chris Haynes recently about how he can’t get it done with a roster that features the likes of Nic Claxton, Joe Harris, Royce O’Neale and the rest. Kyrie on the other hand, has not spoken to the media since being suspended by the NBA.

Tonight, the Nets face off against perhaps the antithesis of what they have looked like as they go up against the Portland Trailblazers.

Chauncey Billups on the Nets dysfunction compared to the Blazers’ chemistry

Chauncey Billups has proven that he is indeed a solid head coach in the NBA in merely his second year as a bench boss. The most important attribute a head coach can master is knowing when to make substitutions and what lineups work best and the former Pistons FMVP looks to be pretty darn good at this.

Going into tonight’s game against the Nets at home, Billups was asked about the dysfunctional Nets team that they were gearing up to face off against. Here’s what he had to say on that front:

Chauncey Billups on Nets/Kyrie dysfunction: “It makes me thankful for our team, to be honest with you.” — Sean Highkin (@highkin) November 18, 2022

Asked Chauncey Billups if he’s seen a team w/ as much dramas the #Nets: “No, other than last time we played. It was different issues, different people. It’s always just something. Its just tough to get going in a situation like. I never played with that type of dysfunction.” #NBA — Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) November 18, 2022

The Blazers don’t look like a team that has been playing together for merely 15 games. Their chemistry with one another is off the charts due to glue guys like Drew Eubanks, Justice Winslow, and of course Josh Hart.

Havin Damian Lillard lead the charge as perhaps the ‘best leader in professional sports’ with Jerami Grant and Anfernee Simons by his side has proven to be a dangerous trio.

Kyrie Irving set to make his return

The Nets will be adding their All-Star point guard once again as Kyrie Irving is set to return to play against the Memphis Grizzlies this Sunday.

He’s reportedly nearing completion of all the tasks that were required of him to get reinstated as a Net. With Brooklyn middling once again after a hot start to a Kyrie-less stretch of games, it’s safe to say that Irving’s play will only help them, at least on the offensive end of the floor.

