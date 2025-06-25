“Hitting the Meth”: Liver King Accused of Drug Use Following Arrest for Threatening Joe Rogan

Things haven’t been looking up for the internet personality Brian Johnson. Better known as Liver King, he burst onto the scene back in 2021 and became notorious for his carnivorous diet, where he would eat raw meat, especially liver. He claimed that if people followed his diet and ate his supplements, they could also achieve a naturally ripped physique like his.

Then came the downfall; he got caught using steroids and PEDs to artificially grow his muscles, and all his claims of being natural went out the window. Since then, he hasn’t been doing very well on social media. The views are nowhere near what they once were during his peak, and that seems to have affected him severely.

In a recent rant on social media, he even made threats against UFC commentator Joe Rogan while in Texas. The videos did not go unnoticed, and consequently, he ended up getting arrested for ‘Terrorism charges’. And as soon as his mugshot became public, social media users began pouring in the hate.

“What’s all these scabs on his face? Looks like hes been hitting the meth” said one user who believes he is under the influence.

Another fan spoke about the social media personality’s downfall, “He was glazing Joe Rogan even after Rogan called him a liar. Then MPMD exposed him as a 10k+ a month on Juice guy. Now look at him. I bet no know buys his products anymore.”

Fans react to Liver King’s arrest pic.twitter.com/b7YOfo8PIB — THE UFCGUY (@the_ufcguy) June 25, 2025

This fan trolled the Liver King saying, “You don’t wanna meth with him.” Another claimed that he needed serious help, “Get this man some help. He’s clearly having some mental health crisis.”

But this arrest has raised a lot of concerns for the social media personality. Many are worried that he may not be mentally sound.

So what really happened to the Liver King?

Some time ago, the social media personality, out of nowhere, started posting videos about Rogan. He kept talking about how he wanted to fight the UFC commentator and even made claims that the UFC commentator’s Jiu Jitsu wouldn’t help him out in a real fight, and made some oddly descriptive comments on what he would do to him.

Since it was all internet talk, no one took it seriously.

But he then took it a step further when he traveled to Austin, Texas, so he could confront the UFC commentator. Liver King posted a video with two golden guns in his hands, making threats. Followed by a video of him running around on all fours, talking about how a fight between them would play out.

Alex Jones then broke the news on X, revealing that the Austin Police Department was about to arrest Liver King. He then addressed the situation, saying, “He looks extremely deranged, with dilated pupils, so we hope Liver King gets better.”

Alex Jones reveals The Liver King has been arrested on terrorist charges for travelling to Austin to attack Joe Rogan! He’s been rambling recently about wanting to fight Joe. He looks totally disheveled and unhinged. He’s clearly lost his mind. Wild! pic.twitter.com/dVqHHotHMt — J Stewart (@triffic_stuff_) June 24, 2025

Another thing eagle-eyed fans noticed was that in the video where he was down on all fours running, his mouth was blue. And yet again, fans seemed to think it was indicative of some kind of substance that he was on.